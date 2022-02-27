Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, permission to fill direct services position.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, resolutions on Anatone Community Hall revolving fund.
Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor, amendment on solid waste engineering contract with Great West Engineering.
Danika Gwinn, clinical director of Quality Behavioral Health, program updates.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Ordinance amending zoning chapter permitted uses.
Resolution accepting the completion of the Second Street waterline meter replacements.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Special events permit for Mac McClain Memorial Motorcycle Show.
Amendment to engagement letter to state auditor’s office.
Resolution authorizing investments in LGIP.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Conduct board work session.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Convene executive session to conduct an expulsion hearing pursuant to Idaho code 74-206(1)(b) — action item.
Motion to come out of executive session — action item.
Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St. or online at zoom.us/j/91221814217
Agenda items:
Bond discussion.
Alternative learning experience at Clarkston High School and Lincoln Middle School.
Consideration of alternative learning experience at Clarkston High School — action item.
Consideration of alternative learning experience at Lincoln Middle School — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, second floor activity room, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Citizens for the recovery of Idaho’s salmon and steelhead presentation provided by Richard Scully.
Public hearing: accepting testimony on a proposal to amend Lewiston City Code chapter 37-41.6 and 37-41A.6 related to minimum lot width in the Normal Hill North and Normal Hill South zones.
Public hearing: accepting testimony on the 2022 Transportation Capital Improvement Plan.
Administrative plat – Nez Perce Terrace No. 8: Considering the creation of one new developable lot, 3.95 acres in size, along the northern side of Nez Perce Drive between Thain Grade and Juniper Drive — action item.
Considering adoption of the city of Lewiston 2022 Transportation Capital Improvement Plan — action item.
Accepting a dedication of right-of-way from McCann Ranch and Livestock Co. to the city of Lewiston — action item.
Amending sections 37-41.6 and 37-41A.6 in Lewiston City Code related to minimum lot width in the Normal Hill North and Normal Hill South zones — action item.
Considering the appointment of David Irish to the Planning and Zoning Commission — action item.
Considering the appointment of Julie Crea to Audit Committee — action.
Executive session: to consider the evaluation, dismissal of disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public student and Idaho Code 74-206(1)(d), to consider records that are exempt from disclosure — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building conference room, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Consideration and decision on resolution to execute hazard mitigation grant for Bedrock Fire grass seeding, tree planting, planning/design and other hazard project.
Consideration and decision on resolution for an agreement between the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Nez Perce County for recreation boating safety.
Consideration and decision on resolution for request of fire management assistance subgrant application.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Emergency Management meeting, including status, budget, projects, training and other administrative issues.