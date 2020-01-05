Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Minutes — action item.

Consider adopting the updated county all-hazard mitigation plan — action item.

Consider several applications for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.

Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building

Time: 2 p.m. Thursday

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss the Cothren property, the District Interoperability Governance Board, Lewis County dispatch, fire mitigation coordinator agreement and other issues.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: City library, 411 D St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

November financial report.

Consent agenda, including minutes; amendment to emergency services agreement with Clearwater Paper and Medcor; annual street report; an amendment to the comprehensive land-use plan; and vouchers payable — action item.

Second and third readings of an ordinance amending city code regarding advisory boards and commissions, a public art committee and the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board — action item.

Second and third readings of an ordinance implementing the council decision to annex land into the city limits — action item.

Second and third readings of an ordinance implementing the council decision to include the annexed property in the suburban residential zone and amending the zoning map — action item.

Second and third readings of an ordinance to update the Area of City Impact boundary map — action item.

Adoption and approval of the ordinance summaries — action items.

Consider a resolution to approve a bylaws template for advisory boards and commissions — action item.

Consider the reasoned statement for a zone change in the Skyview Estates subdivision — action item.

Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.

Outgoing councilor comments and adjournment of the 2018-2019 city council.

Administration of the oath of office to newly elected city councilors.

Election of mayor and mayor pro tem — action items.

Consent agenda, including a resolution for a stormwater utility and access easement and approval of a two-lot subdivision at 1532 Birch Ave.

Consider awarding a bid to Knox Concrete of Lewiston for the Fifth Street pedestrian ramp improvements for $176,400.

Consider appointing Richard Hensley to the Cemetery and Urban Forestry Advisory Commission — action item.

Wheatland Fire Protection District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston

Agenda items:

Minutes — action item.

Current budget — action item.

Bills — action item.

Fire chief’s report.

Oath of office for new commissioner — action item.

Set open house for Feb. 12 — action item.

Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Election of chair and vice chair — action item.

Minutes — action item.

Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a conditional use permit to allow a Class B manufactured home at 1707 Richardson Ave. — action item.

Public hearing on an application for a conditional-use permit by Gordon Zimmer to allow multifamily residential land use at 1003 Alder Ave. in the low-density residential zone — action item.

Nez Perce County Fair Board

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Minutes — action item.

Financial status and payables — action item.

Set meeting date to begin working on master plan for the fairgrounds.

Election of officers — action item.

Review rate increase proposal for 2020 commercial vendor rental space — action item.

Review sign sponsorship report.

Review calendar of events.

Manager’s report.

Central Orchards Sewer District

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Minutes — action item.

Patron input.

Staff report.

Attorney’s report.

Payment of bills and financial report — action item.

Agenda topics — action item.

Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission

Time: Noon Thursday

Place: City hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Update on transition plan.

Discussion regarding the commission serving the metropolitan area.

Election of officers — action item.

Lewiston Orchards Sewer District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Minutes — action item.

Bills — action item.

Airport park animal shelter — action item.

Bylaws — action item.

Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board

Time: 4 p.m. Thursday

Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Election of chair — action item.

Minutes — action item.

Invoices — action item.

Biennial audit review.

Long-range transportation plan update and status.

Director and board comments.

Port of Clarkston

Time: 1 p.m. Thursday

Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston

Agenda items:

Report on audit results.

Appoint port auditor and port attorney.

Update on nets at driving range.

