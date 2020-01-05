Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Consider adopting the updated county all-hazard mitigation plan — action item.
Consider several applications for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 2 p.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss the Cothren property, the District Interoperability Governance Board, Lewis County dispatch, fire mitigation coordinator agreement and other issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
November financial report.
Consent agenda, including minutes; amendment to emergency services agreement with Clearwater Paper and Medcor; annual street report; an amendment to the comprehensive land-use plan; and vouchers payable — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance amending city code regarding advisory boards and commissions, a public art committee and the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance implementing the council decision to annex land into the city limits — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance implementing the council decision to include the annexed property in the suburban residential zone and amending the zoning map — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to update the Area of City Impact boundary map — action item.
Adoption and approval of the ordinance summaries — action items.
Consider a resolution to approve a bylaws template for advisory boards and commissions — action item.
Consider the reasoned statement for a zone change in the Skyview Estates subdivision — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Outgoing councilor comments and adjournment of the 2018-2019 city council.
Administration of the oath of office to newly elected city councilors.
Election of mayor and mayor pro tem — action items.
Consent agenda, including a resolution for a stormwater utility and access easement and approval of a two-lot subdivision at 1532 Birch Ave.
Consider awarding a bid to Knox Concrete of Lewiston for the Fifth Street pedestrian ramp improvements for $176,400.
Consider appointing Richard Hensley to the Cemetery and Urban Forestry Advisory Commission — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Current budget — action item.
Bills — action item.
Fire chief’s report.
Oath of office for new commissioner — action item.
Set open house for Feb. 12 — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Election of chair and vice chair — action item.
Minutes — action item.
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a conditional use permit to allow a Class B manufactured home at 1707 Richardson Ave. — action item.
Public hearing on an application for a conditional-use permit by Gordon Zimmer to allow multifamily residential land use at 1003 Alder Ave. in the low-density residential zone — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Financial status and payables — action item.
Set meeting date to begin working on master plan for the fairgrounds.
Election of officers — action item.
Review rate increase proposal for 2020 commercial vendor rental space — action item.
Review sign sponsorship report.
Review calendar of events.
Manager’s report.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Patron input.
Staff report.
Attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday
Place: City hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Update on transition plan.
Discussion regarding the commission serving the metropolitan area.
Election of officers — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Bills — action item.
Airport park animal shelter — action item.
Bylaws — action item.
Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Election of chair — action item.
Minutes — action item.
Invoices — action item.
Biennial audit review.
Long-range transportation plan update and status.
Director and board comments.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Report on audit results.
Appoint port auditor and port attorney.
Update on nets at driving range.