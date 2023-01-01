Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Vouchers.
Miscellaneous action items.
Committee reports.
Executive session – personnel.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of a resolution adopting findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a waiver of the subdivision platting requirements for property location adjacent to Northridge Drive and Hatwai Bypass Road.
Consideration of a resolution approving subdivision participation and release forms from Nez Perce County to participate in Nationwide Opioid Settlements with CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Pharmacies, authorizing Douglas Zenner to execute the subdivision participation and release forms on behalf of the board.
Consideration of a resolution approving subdivision and special district settlement participation forms for Nez Perce County to participate in Nationwide Opioid Settlements with Allergan and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, authorizing Douglas Zenner to execute the subdivision and special district settlement participation forms on behalf of the board.
Consideration of resolution to approve Nez Perce County, State of Idaho requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses at the following locations: Hells Canyon Health & Wellness Pharmacy, 523 Thain Road, Lewiston; Eagles Lodge, 1310 Main St., Lewiston; BoJack’s Broiler Pit, 311 Main St., Lewiston; Adcope LLC – Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston; Clearwater Canyon Cellars, 3143 10th St., Lewiston; Vigs Health Food & Supplements, 922 16th Ave., Lewiston; Maverik, 404 Thain Road, Lewiston; Hot Shots Espresso, 631 Bryden Ave., Lewiston; Holiday Stationstores NW, 504 Bryden Ave., Lewiston; Locker Room III, 921 F St., Lewiston; Seasons Bistro, 301 Main St., Ste. 102, Lewiston; El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 405 Thain Road, Lewiston; El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 2214 E. Main St., Lewiston; Jollymore’s A Dining Experience, 1516 Main St., Lewiston; Canter’s Inn, 416 Thain Road, Lewiston; Koi Japanese Steakhouse, 1407 Main St., Lewiston; KC’s Burgers & Brews, 541 Thain Road, Lewiston; Rivaura LLC – River Ranch Brewing Co., 21622 Rivaura Lane, Juliaetta; Albertsons, 1024 21st St., Lewiston; Lewiston Grocery Outlet, 117 Thain Road, Lewiston; The Corner Villa, 2110 14th Ave., Lewiston; Taco Cecy, 1350 Main St., Lewiston; Liberty Mart, 606 Thain Road, Lewiston; Liberty Mart North, 226 22nd St. N, Lewiston; Hops & Vine, 527 Main St., Ste. 2, Lewiston; Saddle Club, 712 Main St., Culdesac; Imuah Hawaiian Style Restaurant, 800 Main St., Ste. 1, Lewiston; Smokes & Suds, 134 Thain Road, Lewiston.
Consideration of resolution approving professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and Tecla Druffel for Board of Community Guardian Coordinator Services.
Consideration of resolution repealing Resolution No. 2022-12-239, Instrument No. 904496.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District reorganization meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
LOID dumpsite.
Nomination and election of officers.
Appointments.
Committee appointments.
Executive session.
Lewiston City Council special meeting
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., second-floor conference room
Agenda:
Stormwater update – action item.
Audit services – action item.
Asotin City Planning Commission
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Public hearing regarding a proposed conditional use permit submitted by the property owner of 130 Second St. The permit is for a single-family residence.