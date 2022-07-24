Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building conference room at 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Resolution for professional services between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates — action item.
Resolution authorizing Auditor Recorder’s office to destroy election records — action item.
Other commission agendas, second floor of Brammer Building
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Reports on Webb Road Phase 2, flood damage repair status, leading Idaho local bridge program and Lewiston maintenance yard.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Courthouse update during weekly meeting with prosecutor.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda:
Public hearing on proposed amendment to the 2C Commercial Zoning Ordinance, which would allow for multi-family apartments to be located within this zone. Oral and written statements on this matter will be taken during the hearing.
Special permit for Movie in the Park.
Department reports.
Council communications.
Mayor’s report.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and resolution on Community Development fees — action item.
Public hearing and resolution on Parks & Recreation fees — action item.
Public hearing and resolution on EMS fees — action item.
Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Equipment and Shade Structures proposal for $158,063 — action item.
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards related to conditional use permit for LC Valley Adult Resource Center homeless shelter — action item.
Second and third reading on amending city ordinance related to temporary and mobile food vendors.
Consideration of appointment of Sheila Bond to the Urban Renewal Agency.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Presentation from Shoreline Master Plan, Anchor QEA.
Committee reports — Finance/administration, public safety, public works, outside organizations.
Authorization to purchase portable radios.
Resolution for sole source used portable radios.
Resolution for surplus bicycles.
Right of way acquisition authorization.
Temporary construction easement, Columbia State Bank.
Escrow agreement, Columbia State Bank.
Escrow agreement, Community Bank.
Escrow agreement, Copeland and Albright LLC.
Resolution for EMS Levy.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Aquatic Center reports.
Comments from directors.
Director evaluation form rewrite.
Local government investment pool.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor, Community Development Department Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for variance about setbacks from Airport Zone to R2A Zone — action item.
Public hearing for subdivision proposal by Jon Ruark and Robert Ruark, in the Normal Hill North Zone at 1524 Ninth Ave., for one additional building lot.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Places and agenda: Meet at Transit Office at 215 D St. to board a City Transit Bus for tour of Water Plant at 2901 Railroad St. at 3:15 p.m. and tour of Wastewater Treatment Plant at 900 Sev-enth Ave. N. at 4 p.m.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor, Community Development Department Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Amendment to Schools Safety Study to include Asotin schools and transportation facilities surrounding them.
Project updates on 19th Avenue sidewalk, Bryden Avenue design, Bridge, Second and Diagonal intersection, Clarkston 13th Street roundabouts, Clarkston Second Street overlay, Clearwater Memorial Bridge, Snake River Avenue track removal, Interstate Bridge painting, and Aht’Way interchange project.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Conditional-use permit 22-13 for Dan Anderson, 540 Perro Pointe Road — action item.
Conditional-use permit 22-11 for Tracy Maddy, 2746 Florence Court — action item.
VSP supplemental funding.
Right Systems Inc. contract — action item.
Canvassing board appointment — action item.
Shorelines Project update.