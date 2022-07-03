Place: Brammer Building, second floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution authorizing the Nez Perce County Board of Commissioners to forgive debt incurred for nonmedical assistance by residents who the county is unable to locate or there is no file — action item.
Consideration of a resolution declaring Nez Perce County’s intent to solicit bids for a maintenance building at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds — action item.
Consideration of a resolution to approve an amendment of solicitation/modification of contract for Nez Perce County Law Enforcement Patrol, and accept an award of funds for Option Year 1, between Nez Perce County and the Bureau of Reclamation — action item.
Consideration of a resolution approving an amendment to a contract and agreement for services between Nez Perce County and Avertest LLC, d/b/a Averhealth — action item.
Consideration of a resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a waiver of the Administrative Land Division requirements for property located north of 24282 Memory Lane, pursuant to Nez Perce County Land Development Code — action item.
Consideration of a resolution authorizing emergency expenditures to repair flood damaged roads in Nez Perce County to allow access for emergency services to residents — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Courthouse update.
Other administrative issues.
Executive session (pending litigation).
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston