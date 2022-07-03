Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Brammer Building, second floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution authorizing the Nez Perce County Board of Commissioners to forgive debt incurred for nonmedical assistance by residents who the county is unable to locate or there is no file — action item.

Consideration of a resolution declaring Nez Perce County’s intent to solicit bids for a maintenance building at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds — action item.

Consideration of a resolution to approve an amendment of solicitation/modification of contract for Nez Perce County Law Enforcement Patrol, and accept an award of funds for Option Year 1, between Nez Perce County and the Bureau of Reclamation — action item.

Consideration of a resolution approving an amendment to a contract and agreement for services between Nez Perce County and Avertest LLC, d/b/a Averhealth — action item.

Consideration of a resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a waiver of the Administrative Land Division requirements for property located north of 24282 Memory Lane, pursuant to Nez Perce County Land Development Code — action item.

Consideration of a resolution authorizing emergency expenditures to repair flood damaged roads in Nez Perce County to allow access for emergency services to residents — action item.

Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building

Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Courthouse update.

Other administrative issues.

Executive session (pending litigation).

Lewiston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Convene executive session pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) — action item.

Come out of executive session — action item.

Port of Clarkston

Time: 3 p.m. Thursday

Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston

Agenda:

Award contract to Petrichor LLC for CERB’s West Clarkston Heights FTTH.

Policy creation/revisions in process.

Process review for 2023 budget.

Resolution adopting confidentiality policy.

Dredging permitting and payment status report.

Commissioner reports.

Incoming executive director’s report.

Outgoing executive director’s report.

Executive session (property disposition, lease negotiations).

