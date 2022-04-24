Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, request to fill open deputy position.
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, spending plans.
Ted Sharpe, project manager, WSDOT local agency agreement.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for Mark Swanson, 2534 Appleside Blvd.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, jail medical services, Schindler Elevator Corp. upgrade order agreement.
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, lease amendment for 644 Sixth St., unit A.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Main Floor Brammer Building conference room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Detention update.
Probation report about grant opportunity.
Other meetings on second floor of Brammer Building
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Resolution to accept an amendment to the professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and Lombard Conrad Architects for the Nez Perce County courthouse project in Lewiston.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Emergency Management
Agenda:
Big Canyon rural fire hydrant.
Neighborhood emergency teams.
Normal Hill apartments presentation.
Avista meeting.
Solar-battery backup.
Lewiston airport training.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5 p.m. Monday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Executive session to discuss computer network security.
Resolution adopting updated charges and fees.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Executive session for possible litigation.
Meeting resumes at 6 p.m. with the following agenda:
Resolution approving city of Lewiston stormwater user fee study by Aspect Consulting – action item.
Community Center roofing project bid award for $308,350 to Icon Corp. in Spokane – action item.
Community Drive Reservoir and Booster Station bid award of $4.1 million to T Bailey, Inc., in Anacortes, Wash. – action item.
2022 slurry seal street preservation project bid award of $534,034 to Asphalt Preservation, LLP, West Haven, Utah – action item.
Approval of additional tasks for wastewater collections improvements master agreement for professional services with JUB Engineering for $92,600 – action item.
First reading of ordinance 4846 for nonexclusive franchise to Avista Corporation for provision of electricity and gas – action item.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on a resolution to amend the city’s six-year transportation plan.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Discussion on freezer upgrade – action item.
Discussion on fire alarm upgrade – action item.
Discussion on health textbook adoption – action item.
Discussion on interlocal agreement between Asotin-Anatone School District and Newport School District – action item.
Executive session to discuss personnel.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office 1294 Chestnut St. or on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Bond discussion.
Consideration of personnel action items.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Consider approving one-time stipend for staff – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Special events, Clarkston Farmer’s Market, Cruzin’ to Clarkston and Pride Walk 2022.
Building department remodel, Kenaston Corp.
Executive session on union negotiations.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center
Agenda:
Reports from managers.
New business, attorney Ruvim V. Kuznetsov.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Board room of airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Airport director’s report.
Resolution for bid award – action item.
Resolution for change order – action item.
Safety improvements supplemental agreement No. 3 Knife River Corp. – action item.
T-O Engineers pavement management plan update work order – action item.
Discussion of amending the operation and capital budget.
Executive session for possible litigation with possible action afterward.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor meeting room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Updates on the following projects:
Nineteenth Avenue and 21st Street intersection this year.
Snake River access 2021.
Bryden Avenue phase 1 design this year and 2023.
Bridge, Second and Diagonal streets intersection this year.
Clarkston 13th Street roundabouts on a schedule not yet determined.
Clarkston Second Street overlay this year.
Clearwater Memorial Bridge 2023 and 2024.
Snake River Avenue track removal this year.
Interstate Bridge painting 2023 and 2024.
Aht’ Way interchange project this year.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor, Community Development Department Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for conditional use permit for multi-family dwellings at 927 Linden Ave.
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for conditional use permit for a homeless shelter at 1332 G St.
Review of zoning map, districts and densities associated with draft city code amendments for manufactured home parks, tiny house villages and transitional housing villages.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave. Lewiston
Agenda:
Labor negotiations.
Executive session.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 9 a.m. Friday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Executive session, discuss candidates for executive director position.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Friday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher signing only.