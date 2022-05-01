Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Adrianne Krull, CASA coordinator, child advocate program grant.
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, request for season summer program staff, contractor assessment monitoring tool.
Aging and Long-term Care, proclamation for Older Americans Month in May.
Hells Canyon Rodeo pick up men — contracts for Corey Pearce and Tate Witters.
Nez Perce County Commissioners
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Main-floor conference room of Brammer Building at 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Resolution authorizing Chairman Douglas A. Zenner to accept on behalf of the commissioners, an estimate by Hudsons Contracting LLC for the structural remodeling of a road and bridge equipment shed.
Four resolutions approving real estate purchase and sales agreements between Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston.
Resolutions approving two change orders from the Idaho Transportation Department for the Tom Beall Road slide repair project.
Other commission agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Agenda:
Tom Beall shoulder repair updates.
Tammany Creek Road chip seal.
Lenore Bridge feasibility study.
Leading Idaho local bridges funding.
Update on heavy equipment operator positions.
School speed zone request Tammany.
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Agenda:
Work session with architect to discuss new courthouse, auto and driver’s license projects.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Weekly meeting with prosecutor
Agenda:
General payroll sys-tem questions.
Code enforcement.
Gun Club Road update.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 10 a.m. Friday.
Agenda:
Port of Lewiston
Time: 2 p.m. Monday.
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Executive session to consider hiring an employee.
Lewiston City Council work session
Time: 3 p.m. Monday.
Place: Second-floor conference room of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Job incubator update by Valley Vision President/CEO Scott Corbitt and Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Director Brenda Morgan — action item.
Airport fire station options presentation by Gary Peters, Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board chair — action item.
Community Park eco-nomic impact and develop-ment costs — action item.
10th and Thain intersection update — action item.
CDBG overview — action item.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: AJFPD Fire Station, 24700 Hewett Road.
Agenda:
Financial review.
Training.
Mutual aid agreements.
Myrtle and Cottonwood Creek subscriptions.
Vehicle maintenance.
Draft proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.