Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us or (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Public hearing, Community Development Block Grant program coronavirus funding.
Department of Social and Health Services and county agreement on data security requirements, Cynthia Tierney, community services director — action item.
Equipment loan agreement, Tierney — action item.
Jury management system agreement, McKenzie Campbell, county clerk — action item.
Southway Bridge payment change order, Craig Miller, public works project manager — action item.
Snake River Road discussion, Miller.
Asotin County Fire District/Asotin County building use interlocal agreement — action item.
Executive session, contract negotiations.
Asotin County Public Works Stormwater Management Team
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Webinar at us02web.zoom.us/j/81787571241, (253) 215 8782, webinar ID 817 8757 1241.
Agenda items:
Public education and outreach.
Public involvement and participation.
Construction stormwater.
Operation and maintenance.
Finance.
Documentation.
O&M project presentation.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/153852461 or (872) 240-3311 access code 153-852-461.
Agenda items:
Consider an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police — action item.
Consider a contract with Sue Purington — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with Lewis County — action item.
Consider a bid for fuel from City Service Valcon — action item.
Consider a tire quotation from Commercial Tire — action item.
Consider authorizing liens against real property for the 2020 tax year for delinquent user charges imposed by the city of Lewiston, the Lewiston Orchards Sewer District and the Central Orchards Sewer District — action item.
Consider an agreement for University of Idaho Extension programs — action item.
Other commission agendas this week
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/373980021 or (872) 240-3311 access code 373-980-021.
Agenda items:
Update from Information Technology on server, network, projects and other business.
Time: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/498124597 or (408) 650-3123 access code 498-124-597.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building to discuss proposed policy for the Planning and Zoning Commission; enforcement of development agreements; Area of City Impact development standards; and other issues.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/951292677 or (646) 749-3122 access code 951-292-677.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for emergency medical services, airport discussion and other issues.
Executive session for personnel and pending litigation — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/563424333 or (571) 317-3122 access code 563-424-333.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Southwick safety project, Webb Road phase 2 and other issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/643693349 or (872) 240-3212 access code 643-693-349.
Agenda items:
Solid waste meeting to review 2021 exemption requests.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/323308517 or (571) 317-3122 access code 323-308-517.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations, and other issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., livestream at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Airport update.
Utility rate study discussion.
Discussion regarding the establishment of city policies for setting utility rates.
Discussion regarding the formation of a new downtown revenue allocation area with the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency and potential direction for staff to prepare a resolution finding the area is blighted — action item.
Update on police homlessness project.
Executive session for pending litigation and personnel.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Normal Hill campus auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave.
Agenda items:
Consider resignation for certified employee.
Hiring recommendations for certified staff.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board work session
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: Conference of Airport Operations Building at 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston, or by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82955525763.
Agenda items:
Discussion of director review process.
Update on Station 4 lease.
Report on the second floor.
Review rates and fees policy.
Adoption of purchasing policy and procedures-action item.
Increase credit card limits-action item.
Executive session to discuss pending or possible litigation.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston or by telephone at (712) 775-7031, access code 796442#.
Agenda items:
Work session on 2021 budget and comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements.
Second session to start at 11 a.m.
Agenda items:
Update on work with the Army Corps of Engineers and LC Terminal on water level adjustments.
Determine position on 1 percent tax levy increase for 2021 with possible decision.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization — Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: virtual meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org to request a link.
Agenda items:
Long-range transportation plan update.
Director’s report, general comments and year-to-date budget report.
Executive session for the director’s annual evaluation.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., livestream at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Discussion on an update to the major remodel code.
Discussion of franchise fees.
Discussion of position statement for disabled access options for the Clearwater Memorial Bridge improvement project.
Recommendation to city council that current projects be redirected to street corners that have a higher disabled access need — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Payment of bills — action item.
Capital improvement budget for 2021 — action item.
Project updates.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.; call (208) 746-9689 to reserve a seat.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of final draft of master plan — action item.
Discussion and consideration of price proposals for purchase of parts to repair a lift station — action items.
Discussion and consideration of a 2 percent increase in monthly user charges, effective Dec. 1 — action item.
Patron input, staff report and attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.