Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution adopting simplified indirect cost rate plan for year ending Dec. 12, 2021 — action item.
Consideration of resolution establishing vehicle rental and shop rates for 2023 — action item.
Asotin County Conservation District intergovernmental cooperation agreement amendment No. 5 — action item.
Asotin Fair/Hells Canyon Rodeo Bronze Sponsor agreement Battles & Ells — action item.
Asotin Fair/Hells Canyon Rodeo Kick Board Sponsor agreement Cuesta Springs Ice Co. — action item.
Agreement for E911 emergency communications and dispatch services — action item.
Tri-State Hospital telehealth cart grant support letter — action item.
Other meetings at Courthouse Annex
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Executive session — pending litigation,
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Discussion and possible action to approve three overnight field trips for the robotics team.
Board reorganization — open nomination for board chairperson, vice chairperson, WIAA representative.
Presentation of certificate from Washington State School Directors’ Association to Warren Benner for 15 years of service.
Executive session — board will hold an executive session to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation for about 15 minutes.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Webb Road emergency repair bid opening.
Other meeting on the second floor of the Brammer Building
Time: 9 a.m. Friday
Agenda:
Consideration of a resolution for determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County — action item.
Consideration of a resolution authorizing the Nez Perce County Assessor’s Office to destroy records, pursuant to Idaho Code §31-871 — action item.
Consideration of a resolution authorizing Nez Perce County staff to amend a resolution to correct a scrivener’s error in it — action item.
Consideration of a resolution to approve and accept tire quotations from Commercial Tire to provide the county with tires and services for pickups and passenger vehicles and trucks and heavy equipment — action item.
Consideration of a resolution to approve Nez Perce County, State of Idaho, requests for Retail Alcohol Beverage Licenses — action item.
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.