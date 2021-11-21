Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: 121 Cleveland St., Asotin

Agenda items:

Consultant/contractor reports

Fair Committee would like to request permission to use the streets for the parade and the land for the carnival for Asotin County Fair in April 2022.

Consider changing personnel policy to include pay bands for nonunion employees.

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website

Agenda items:

Lieutenant Colonel Rick Childers, Army Corps of Engineers, discussion of Snake River confluence dredging

Chris Kemp, COO, Asotin County Jail contract for medical services

Cynthia Tierney, community services director, interagency agreement Washington Traffic Safety Commission Grant

Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, CDHY consulting services agreement

Ted Sharpe, project manager, letter of support of LiDAR, Snake River Road supplemental agreement No. 4

Permission for vacation carryover

Housing Authority Board recommendation for appointment

Executive session

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston

Agenda items:

Personnel policy update approval

Management policy update approval

Award bid for meter lids

Review proposed 2022 budget

Commissioner and manager reports

Clarkston City Council

Time: Budget workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday

Place: 829 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Agenda items:

Letter of support, LIDAR Grant — Asotin County Public Works

Proclamation of Family Court Awareness Month

Partnership agreements for ecology grants (Public Works)

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda items:

End of quarter financial report.

Consent agenda, including minutes, approval of a two-lot subdivision on the east side of the 3500 block of Eighth Street, approval of the certificate of compliance for ambulance service, and vouchers payable – action item.

Consider approving the 2021 water system facility planning study – action item.

Consider approving the use of funds received through coronavirus state and local recovery funds for necessary water improvements as described in the planning study – action item.

Consider an agreement with the LC Valley Adult Resource Center for overnight warming shelter accommodations at the Salvation Army location on 21st Street in the amount of $20,000.

Second and third readings of an ordinance to amend city code regarding dangerous dogs – action item.

Third reading of an ordinance granting an exclusive franchise to Sanitary Disposal Inc. for collection, hauling and tipping of residential and commercial solid waste, yard waste and recyclables – action item.

Executive session to acquire an interest in real property not owned by a public agency – action item.

Action item regarding information discussed in executive session.

Lewiston School Board (special meeting)

Time: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.

Agenda items:

Executive session for the purpose of conducting a hearing to consider a recommendation for the expulsion of a public school student.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Discussion with the Public Defense Commission.

Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda items:

Executive session for pending litigation.

Time: noon Tuesday

Agenda items:

Waterways Committee meeting, including letters of support for grant requests, new patrol boat discussion, Mann Lake discussion, current budget and other administrative issues.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda items:

Consider providing for the annual suspension of maintenance and snow removal of certain county roads – action item.

Consider the purchase of six pickups from Rogers Motors for the sheriff’s office – action item.

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda items:

Discussion regarding the Southway Boat Ramp repair.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: 1294 Chestnut St. or on Zoom at zoom.us/j/91221814217#success

Agenda items:

Gifts to Clarkston School District: $1,750 fall show donation from LC Crew to district students in need – action item.

Appointment of pro/con committee members for the Educational Programs and Operations levy measure – action item.

Tags