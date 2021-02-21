The freshman class for the 2021 legislative session includes 18 first-time lawmakers, plus seven others who either moved from the House to Senate or who returned to office after an absence.
The first-time lawmakers include five military or U.S. Coast Guard veterans, three attorneys, eight businessmen and -women, four current or retired educators, two health care professionals and one college student. Three representatives from north central Idaho — Brandon Mitchell, Aaron von Ehlinger and Charlie Shepherd — are part of the incoming class.
Brief biographical information on the other freshmen include:
Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls
Software engineer at the Idaho National Laboratory. Previously owned a software consulting firm. Married 31 years, four children.
Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise
Executive director of Jesse Tree, a Treasure Valley nonprofit dedicated to preventing evictions and homelessness. Previously served as a U.S. Department of Homeland Security asylum and refugee officer. Law degree from William & Mary Law School.
Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Post Falls
Former president and CEO of Pita Pit USA restaurant franchise, and former chief strategy officer for KORE Power battery manufacturing firm. Married 11 years; two children.
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa
Student at Boise State University. Retired Marine Corps sergeant who served two combat tours in Afghanistan. Pastor’s son born in Florida and raised in the Ukraine; married, two children.
Rep. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home
Teaches American government at Mountain Home High School. Retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel; currently serves on the Mountain Home City Council. Married, three children.
Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot
Attorney and part-owner of a reclaimed wood business. Married, four children.
Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls
Mental health professional with 14 years of experience working for state government agencies. Married 18 years, five children.
Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise
Chiropractor. Retired U.S. Army medic and Desert Storm veteran. Married, no children.
Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise
Business owner who owned, operated and sold three small businesses, including a talent management/career technical school in Meridian. Previously taught for three years. Married 21 years, four children.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise
U.S. Coast Guard veteran and former chief academic officer for Idaho State Board of Education. Married, two children.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise
Estate planning attorney. Married, two children.
Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden
Businessman who, according to his website, works “for a company that has a variety of diverse holdings.” Master’s degree in communication, University of Alabama. Married, two children.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa
Attorney, former Ada County deputy prosecutor and former member of the Nampa City Council. Married 35 years, six children.
Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg
Small business owner; previously served 12 years as Madison County commissioner. Married 32 years, five children.
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell
Retired educator and administrator. Married, no children.