MOSCOW — There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Palouse, but with the threat imminent, Gritman Medical Center and Pullman Regional Hospital officials are discussing options to test those with symptoms in an isolated environment that would keep patients, hospital staff and others safe from the coronavirus.
Deploying a “testing” tent, or “triage tent,” is one option the two hospitals have considered. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 would enter the tent, get tested for the virus and then return home to be self-quarantined until the results are available. Those who require hospitalization would be admitted.
Gritman Chief Nursing Officer Bob Kendrick said Gritman tested the tent idea Thursday morning on its Moscow hospital campus. He said Gritman set up a tent and supply trailer, determined what resources it would need to support the function and then put the supplies away.
Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene put up a yellow tent outside its emergency department last week in Coeur d’Alene, according to the Coeur d’Alene Press. A hospital spokesperson told the newspaper that the tent is a proactive move to prepare for potential coronavirus patients. Kendrick said other agencies around the country are visiting patients in their vehicles to test people.
To respond to COVID-19, Gritman is taking direction from Public Health-Idaho North Central District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and PRH is following the lead of Whitman County Public Health and the CDC.
The CDC said those who have traveled to a known positive COVID-19 area or have had close contact with a person infected with the virus, and have a fever or symptoms of lower respiratory illness like a cough or shortness of breath, then medical officials will determine if the person should be tested for the virus.
Kendrick said he believes Gritman is the only place in Latah County testing for COVID-19, but that could change.
In Pullman, PRH spokeswoman Megan Guido said those who have symptoms of the virus are encouraged to call their primary care provider first to describe their symptoms so the hospital’s emergency room is not overwhelmed.
“If people are critically ill, we would admit them to the hospital,” Guido said. “We’re just asking people to go to their primary care provider first just to help manage resources.”
Based on the over-the-phone screening, patients may be asked to visit their primary provider for testing. PRH also provides testing, Guido said.
She said the specimen that is swabbed from the person is sent to a lab and it typically takes about four days to receive the results. In the meantime, the patient will be asked to go home, if healthy enough, to isolate him or herself.
Guido said the Pullman hospital is seeing quite a few cases of influenza, which have similar symptoms to COVID-19.
Precautions have already been taken on the Palouse to help curb COVID-19.
Washington State University will transition all five campuses in its system to online instruction and University of Idaho classes will be delivered electronically March 23 and 24 as a test.
Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson thinks a pending batch of about 20 tests will contain at least one positive result, according to a Lewiston Tribune story Thursday.
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.