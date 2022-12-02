Study ranks Tri-Cities No. 8 among fastest-growing cities in U.S.

A new study looked at data from 494 rapidly growing cities during a five-year period. The Tri-Cities rank as the eighth-fastest-growing city in the country.

 Tri-City Herald

PASCO — Pasco is among the nation’s fastest-growing cities — both in population and businesses, says a new study by online financial technology company SmartAsset.

The Franklin County city placed eighth among the annual list of SmartAsset’s top 100 American boomtowns.

Tags

Recommended for you