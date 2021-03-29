Lewiston voters will have the chance to vote on their form of government this November after a group promoting a switch to a strong mayor gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.
Joseph Gish of Lewiston SMART announced the group reached the threshold in about a month with the aid of more than 50 volunteers who gathered signatures around the community. So far Lewiston SMART has submitted approximately 1,100 signatures to Lewiston City Clerk Kari Ravencroft, and Nez Perce County Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks verified enough of them last week to make the ballot.
“We verified 910 signatures and Lewiston SMART only needed 815,” Weeks said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune.
The number of signatures is determined by an Idaho law that requires a number equal to 20 percent of the voter turnout in the last municipal election in 2019. Gish said volunteers are still collecting signatures, however, and estimated another 800-1,000 will be turned in prior to the April 30 deadline.
Weeks did not immediately know the cost of adding the issue to the Nov. 2 general election ballot, but noted it would be mitigated because it will run on the same ballot as the city council race. Four seats will be up for election, including those currently held by Mayor Mike Collins, Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder, Councilor Bob Blakey and Councilor John Pernsteiner.
In a news release, Lewiston SMART said the city’s current city manager-city council form of government is failing to serve residents because the council-appointed city manager position operates with “little accountability to voters.” A strong mayor, on the other hand, would be directly accountable to voters, according to the news release.
The group is planning a campaign kickoff event at 4 p.m. April 30 on the front steps of City Hall. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will deliver a keynote address, and vintage World War II planes will conduct a flyover.
There have been several past attempts to change the city’s form of government, and all have been unsuccessful. Voters shot down the last try in 2001 by a margin of 61 to 39 percent. It was spearheaded by current City Councilor John Bradbury, who won election in 2019 while promoting a switch to a strong mayor.
Earlier this month, Lewiston City Attorney Jana Gomez said state law is unclear – and in some cases silent – on how and when a new mayor and council would be seated if the initiative prevails with a simple majority. Now that the issue will appear on the ballot, her office will move forward with planning for that possibility.
