More girls than boys were born in Lewiston in the last year? Yes, that’s true.
And it was for only the second time in the 30 years of the Tribune’s Head Stork report, too. The last time? It was in 2010. Nationally, boys have outnumbered girls for at least each of the last 80 years.
Why? The Head Stork does not know. Since 1940, an average of 91,685 more male babies than female have been born each year. So Head Stork was pretty ecstatic about 245 girls born at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center from July 2021 through June 2022. That compared to 226 boys.
Are you as excited as the Head Stork?
A pair of popular baby names led the pack in the 30th annual Tribune baby names report.
For girls (if you do the math, girls outnumbered boys by 52% to 48%), the most popular name was Harper — a repeat from 2020. Harper was the fourth-most popular in Idaho, the 10th-most popular in the U.S. and 11th in Washington.
For boys? It wasOliver, the most popular boy name in both Idaho and Washington and No. 3 in the U.S. (behind only Liam and Noah).
Tied for second-most popular for girls were Parker and Paisley. Eleanor came in No. 4 and Kinsley No. 5.
The second favorite boys’ name was a staple, James, No. 5 in popularity in both Idaho and the U.S. and No. 11 in Washington. Tied for No. 3 were a foursome: Cooper, Colt, Jack and Parker. Colt has been a popular Idaho name for a decade but ranks only No. 94 in Idaho’s top 100 and doesn’t make the list in either Washington or the U.S.
The five most popular girl names in Idaho were Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Harper and Everlyn. In Washington, they were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia. For boys, Idaho was led by Oliver, Liam, William, Henry and James. In Washington, it was Oliver, Liam, Noah, Benjamin and Henry.
A year ago, St. Joe’s most popular were Olivia and Henry. Two years ago, it was Harper and Jackson.
The Head Stork continues to be elated with our region’s selection of unusual and colorful names.
For girls, favorites were Skai, Marine, Oona, Nezhalynn, Taya, Siciyu, Unika, Soraiyah and Riverlynn. For boys, Stronjorn and Aytch.
Favorite middle name components? Sa’Rain HuckleBear and Mica Kawaka Kawai’ae’a. And one baby boy was named Angel, which the Head Stork anticipates will extend through teenage years, and a girl named Riot.
The shortest boy name was, simply, AJ, followed by Dio, Dax and Eli. The shortest girl name was Mya, followed by Taya and Joci.
Girl names ending in -lynn or -lyn continue to be popular, including Lakelyn, Madalynn, Axtynn, Braelynn, Adalynn, Nezhalynn, Evalynn and Addilyn.
Always a Head Stork favorite is the first baby of the New Year in the region. The 2022 first born was Kyser Gaines Bye, born New Year’s Day at 1:22 p.m. at St. Joe’s. Kyser is the son of Sherilyn and Brycen Bye of Clarkston. Dad is a Clarkston High School math teacher and football coach. Kyser was also welcomed by brother Bentsen, then 1½ years old.
On the Palouse, the first was Gideon Fletcher, born Jan. 1 at 7:46 p.m. at Moscow’s Gritman Medical Center. Parents are Emily and Robert Fletcher, of Moscow. Gideon joined five other Fletcher children.
The Head Stork is particularly fond of twins, too. As a year earlier, four sets of twins were born, well less than the record 12 sets in 2017, six in 2020 and eight in 2019.
Join in extending congratulations to twins Kinsley Lynn and RaeLynn Alexis Stockard, of Lewiston; Essence Ann and Eain Andrew Martz Jr., of Clarkston; Georgia Kay and Mabel Marie Riggers, of Nezperce; and Riley Mae and Elliott James Hall-Marker, of Lewiston.
Names with a western flair were popular, of course. That included Gunnar, Levi, Mica, Rocky, Colt, Legend, Trail, Ridge and Ryker. For girls, they were Melody, Jazmine, Aspen, Meadow and Willow.
And, once again, no Tom, Dick or Harry.
With that, the Head Stork rests.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.
The most popular names in the 30 years of the Tribune Stork Report, at mid-year:
2022 — Oliver and Harper
2021 — Henry and Olivia.
2020 — Jackson and Harper
2019 — Carson and Ava
2018 — Henry and Eleanor
2017 — Jackson and Riley
2016 — Jackson and Olivia
2015 — Jace and Evelyn
2014 — Owen and Hailey
2013 — Carter and Zoey
2012 — Kaden and Sophia
2011 — Aiden and Hailey
2010 — Connor and Elizabeth
2009 — Logan and Hailey
2008 — Aiden. Emma and Samantha (tied)
2007 — Landon and Grace
2006 — Ian and Hailey
2005 — Logan and Emma
2004 — Kaden and Hailey
2003 — Ethan. Emma, Emily, Madison and Taylor (tie)
2002 — Dylan and Madison
2001 — Dylan and Madeline
2000 — Jonathan and Hannah
1999 — Austin and Hannah
1998 — Austin and Hannah
1997 — Jacob and Taylor
1996 — Matthew and Samantha
1995 — Jacob and Ashley
1994 — Jacob and Sarah
1993 — James. Ashley and Jessica (tie)