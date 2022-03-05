BOISE — A proposal to provide state funding for optional all-day kindergarten classes was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday.
The legislation is sponsored by Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, together with Senate Education Chairman Steve Thayn, R-Emmett; House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls; and Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth.
Senate Bill 1373 reflects Gov. Brad Little’s desire to boost state funding for literacy intervention efforts by $46.6 million per year — the current budget sits at $26.1 million.
“With this added investment, we will have increased funding for literacy five-fold since I took office just over three years ago,” Little said in a news release Friday. “It is an accomplishment I am truly proud of.”
SB 1373 gives schools the opportunity to tap those funds for optional full-day kindergarten classes. In areas where teacher or faculty shortages make full-day classes unfeasible, they could use the money to prioritize literacy intervention for economically disadvantaged students.
Idaho currently only provides enough state funding for half-day kindergarten. Schools that offer full-day classes have to pay for it through local levies or other means. Crabtree says that leads to disparities in educational opportunities across the state because of the varying ability districts have to raise funds.
SB 1373 also includes some accountability language that rewards schools that can demonstrate improvement in reading proficiency measures.
