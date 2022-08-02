State seeks lengthier sentence for Gallina

Scott Gallina

ASOTIN — Washington state attorneys are seeking a stiffer prison sentence for former Superior Court judge Scott D. Gallina.

According to court documents, Seattle attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite recently filed a motion asking Spokane County Judge Michael Price to reconsider the 15-month sentence he imposed on Gallina last month.

Tags

Recommended for you