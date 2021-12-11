Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
The board of the state police standards agency voted last week to strip former Valley County Chief Deputy Jason Speer of his ability to be a police officer.
The Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training Council voted to reverse the March decision of a hearing officer that cleared Speer of accusations he lied to get credit for training he did not attend.
“We were disappointed in the POST Council’s decision,” said Speer’s attorney, Joe Filicetti, of Boise. “POST Council’s findings do not reflect the evidence in this case.”
A written opinion on the council’s decision is due in two months, at which point Speer could appeal the decision.
Speer, 46, of Cascade, left his job at the sheriffs office in August 2019 after the accusations were made against him.
He signed a severance agreement and received $37,440, ending 18 years of service with the sheriffs office.
He ran against Sheriff Patti Bolen in the May 2020 Republican primary election and finished second in a field of five candidates.
Speer was elected to the Cascade City Council in the November 2021 election and begins his term in January.
Speer also has served on the Cascade School District Board of Trustees for 12 years. He is the owner of The Roxy Theater in Cascade and also works as a delivery driver for UPS.
The independent hearing officer previously said there was “insufficient competent evidence” to prove Speer lied to agency investigators.
But POST administrators asked for a review of that decision by the full council.
The council voted 7-1 last Thursday stripping Speer of state certification, which is required to work as a law-enforcement officer in Idaho.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Advanced Welding and Steel sells
GRANGEVILLE — It was the three big “C”s at Advanced Welding and Steel (AWS) Thursday, Dec. 2: Champagne, cigars and cheers.
AWS owners Ryan and Heather Uhlenkott made a surprise announcement to company employees.
“We sold Advanced Welding and Steel two days ago,” Ryan said.
A hush settled throughout the shop where more than 85 employees sat on beams of steel, listening. This group included the Uhlenkott’s eight children and son-in-law.
“We sold it to you. You are the owners, an ESOP — employee stock owners plan,” he said.
The building erupted in cheers, whistles and applause.
Ryan explained AWS, Brute Steel in Cottonwood, and their company Ryhe (a non-employee business) all merged and were sold to employees as part of the ESOP.
“And not a dime comes out of your pockets,” he told the crowd.
ESOP operates as a retirement plan where eligible employee owners will earn equity in the company throughout time. Eligibility conditions include working at the company for a consecutive 12 months and at least 1,000 hours, and being at least 21 years old.
“In most cases, this will dwarf a 401(k) plan,” Ryan said. “This is a substantial benefit to the employee owners — that’s you.”
The Uhlenkotts negotiated something into the ESOP that is rare in the business world: They began each eligible employee’s account with two years’ worth of equity.
“I believe in all of you — this is life-changing,” Ryan added. As each employee continues to have a vested interest in what is now their business, he explained, the success of it and the ESOP will only grow. “All the little things will count — from turning off the lights and sweeping up to helping a buddy complete a job.” He also said ideas brought forward by each employee-owner to help improve the efficiency and the business as a whole will now be more important than ever.
In the end, Ryan raised a glass to all of the AWS crew.
“This all boils down to you,” he gestured to the AWS employees. “You are all significant players in this company, and, like I said, I believe in all of you.”
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday