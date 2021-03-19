ASOTIN — Staffing at the new Asotin County Jail was one of the primary issues discussed at Thursday’s Jail Finance Committee meeting.
Asotin County Commissioner Chris Seubert said it’s too early in the process to address hiring more employees to oversee the new building, which is expected to be completed in 2023.
Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence and Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman said it could take several months to recruit and train corrections officers, and elected officials should begin working on how many jailers will be needed as soon as possible.
Successful candidates for the jobs will have to undergo background checks, attend a 10-week academy and complete field training before they can go to work. The timeline should be considered as the project moves forward, they said.
Asotin County voters approved a public safety sales tax in 2019 to build a new jail and more than $895,000 has been accrued since the 0.3 percent increase was implemented last year. As part of the process, bonds were sold to help fund the $13.7 million project, said Chris Kemp, the county’s chief operations officer.
The finance committee includes Sheriff John Hilderbrand, who is chairman and serving alongside Lawrence, Renzelman, Seubert and Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin. The group was established in an interlocal agreement when the sales tax went before voters.
Seubert said the hiring of new employees is a county concern since Asotin County is ultimately in charge of the new jail, but the Clarkston mayor said she’s seeking a concrete plan and time frame in accordance with promises made to the voters during the new jail sales pitch.
“As far as jail staffing is concerned, I think we really need a plan,” Lawrence said. “We can’t just hire people off the street. On day one, we should have the ability to have some kind of increase in staffing, so we can get (criminals) off the street who need to be off the street.”
Lawrence said the architects hired to oversee the project have said a minimum of 30 jailers were recommended by Clemons, Rutherford and Associates, based in Florida. Because of the difficulty in finding qualified folks who are willing to do the job, “we need to plan ahead for how we’re going to get there,” she said.
Asotin County doesn’t have a line-item budget in place that includes the hiring and training of new employees, but county officials said such a request is premature at this stage and not a valid concern for the finance committee. In addition, the project has been pushed back about four months because of the city’s “zone text amendment” requirements to secure the proposed site in Clarkston near 14th and Fair streets, Seubert said.
The county’s preferred jail site near the Port of Clarkston must pass through several city of Clarkston hoops at planning and zoning meetings, and the city council, which will include public hearings. In addition, Asotin County is planning a town hall meeting on the new jail at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the Asotin County Fire District event center at 2377 Appleside Blvd. in the Clarkston Heights.
Asotin County used capital funds for a down payment on the $1.4 million property, which can be reimbursed through bond sales and the public safety sales tax proceeds. The landowner has extended the purchase agreement until July while the details are lined out, Seubert said.
The commissioner said he’s not sure why the purchase is taking so long. City requirements for a “zone text amendment” have created a four-month delay, he said. As for staffing at the new jail. Seubert said he is confident any necessary new employees can get trained before the doors open.
At the meeting, Lawrence asked several questions about starting wages for the corrections officers, saying it could be an issue in recruitment.
Hilderbrand said neighboring Nez Per County is paying more than $20 an hour for new employees, while Asotin County’s starting wage is about $18.83 an hour. However, he is hoping the new facility will attract applicants.
Renzelman said he’s not sure using a new jail as an incentive will work. Many McDonald’s in the state are paying $15 or more per hour, and the jail wages are not that much higher.
“I think wages have a lot to do with having people apply and keeping people,” Lawrence said. “It’s a tough job, and I think they should have a wage that’s comparable to our area, at least.”
Kemp said any discussion about Asotin County wages is not appropriate for a jail finance committee meeting. It’s a county issue, and akin to her going to the cities of Asotin and Clarkston and suggesting higher salaries for their employees, she said. Insurance costs are much higher for the county, compared to cities, she said, and any comparisons with Idaho is like “apples and oranges.”
Lawrence said Renzelman had a good point. “If you can go to McDonald’s and get $15 an hour, why would you want to be a corrections deputy? It’s a tough job. I understand it’s not up to us, but it’s something we should consider.”
The wage issue is a statewide problem, Seubert said. The eligible age to apply for a jailer position was recently lowered to 18, just to attract more applicants.
“It’s important to have a new building, but even more important to have qualified people working when the jail opens up,” the mayor said. “I just wanted to make sure this was on everybody’s radar.”
Seubert said the staffing conversations at this committee level are inappropriate and premature. “Monika, we have a plan, and it’s between the sheriff and the commissioners,” he said.
To date, the county has spent about $100,000 for the services of architects Clemons, Rutherfords and Associates. The money came from the county’s capital fund and will be reimbursed through bond sales and the public safety tax fund. The purchase of the property also falls into the category of a reimbursable expense.
Seubert said the jail finance committee is not overseeing staffing, training and benefits at this juncture. The next committee meeting will be coordinated in August, officials said.
