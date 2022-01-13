Washington State Univeristy and University of Idaho students braved winter travel to return to the Palouse for Wednesday’s start to the spring semester — and now must brave the increasing spread of COVID-19.
WSU started its first day of classes Wednesday after the university decided to delay the semester a couple of days as winter weather closed Washington’s mountain passes.
WSU junior Danny Walsh said he was forced to delay his trip to Pullman until Sunday.
“I was trapped in Spokane for a little bit because the roads were so icy,” he said.
Walsh said he wished WSU postponed in-person courses longer, not because of the weather, but because of the rise of COVID-19 cases.
He said WSU should have gone to remote learning for the first two weeks of the semester, adding that he is worried WSU will have to move back to online courses if COVID-19 cases soar.
Itzia Mejia, a junior, called her trip to Pullman from Wenatchee “nerve-wracking” because she did not know how bad the roads were going to be. She has many friends from western Washington who had trouble getting to Pullman as winter weather closed the passes. She said WSU made the right call by delaying classes.
Raul Jimenez, a senior, moved into a new apartment and had no choice but to drive through the mountain pass so he could get to Pullman in time for his move-in date. Jimenez said he could not drive faster than 20 mph down the dangerously snowy roadways.
Both Jimenez and Mejia are concerned about COVID-19. Jimenez said he has contracted the virus before and does not want to get it again. Mejia said she hopes her fellow students get their booster shots and wear masks.
At Moscow, Olivia Niemi, a sophomore at UI, said that while she’s excited to be back and attending classes in person, she’s nervous about rising cases fueled by the omicron variant.
“I’m vaccinated and I wear my mask anytime I go out for school or if I’m in a store,” Niemi said. “I’m mostly nervous to see the rise on campus here especially because there is such a low vaccination rate.”
University officials say no cases have been traced back to the classroom. Health and safety protocols from last semester, including a mask requirement inside all buildings on the Moscow campus, will continue. While vaccination for COVID-19 isn’t required, it’s highly encouraged.
The protocols will be up for review again in early February, according to a recent email from UI President Scott Green sent to students, faculty and staff.
“The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Latah County and is expected to significantly impact our community,” Green stated in the email. “While we all may feel frustrated this virus has not run its course, we are grateful to have had excellent compliance in our classrooms and ask our students and faculty to continue to maintain our high standards.”
According to Niemi, it’s been hard not having a normal college experience.
“Not only the experience, but the education,” Niemi said. “I feel like I’m missing out on what I could have been getting if it wasn’t impacted by COVID-19.”
Michael Eze, a senior at UI, said despite the circumstances, he’s glad classes are continuing in person. This semester is his last before graduating.
“I’m a bit worried, but I know the university has taken the necessary precautions for students to be safe,” Eze said. “I have faith in the university.”
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com; Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.