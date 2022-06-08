STARBUCK — The spring chinook salmon fishing area below Little Goose Dam will reopen for one day Friday.
According to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, fisheries managers from the agency determined one more day of fishing could be allowed. The determination was made after a review of previous harvest and a recent increase in the spring chinook run forecast.
The open area starts at the Texas Rapids Boat Ramp upstream of the mouth of the Tucannon River and runs upstream to an area just below the dam. The daily bag limit will be four hatchery spring chinook with a maximum of two adult fish. All wild chinook, both adults and jacks, must be released.
About 950 adult chinook and 250 jacks were counted at the dam’s fish ladder Monday. Washington had previously closed the area May 27.