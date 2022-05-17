The spring chinook fishing seasons on the Snake River near Ice Harbor and Little Goose dams in Washington will remain open this week, according to fisheries managers for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Anglers in Washington have harvested 832 adults and 25 jacks from the Snake River, leaving 450 to 500 adult chinook yet to catch. Chris Donley, fish program manager for the department, said he expects anglers will be able to catch the fish remaining on the state’s harvest quota over the next four days of fishing.
The area near Little Goose dam is open Tuesdays and Fridays and the area near Ice Harbor Dam is open Wednesdays and Thursdays.