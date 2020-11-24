A Spokane man is charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin and felony possession of oxycodone after a traffic stop Sunday night where Lewiston police report finding 103 grams of heroin, 198 grams of methamphetamine and 22 oxycodone pills in a gold Subaru Forester.
Adrian W. Fister-Lamere, 34, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon where Judge Karin Seubert set a $30,000 bond in the case.
Lewiston police pulled over a gold Subaru Forester for having no tail lights at the intersection of 16th and Main streets at 11:17 p.m. Sunday. Two people were in the vehicle. Fister-Lamere was driving the vehicle and a woman was the passenger. During the stop, a K-9 drug dog walked around the vehicle and alerted to the odor of drugs, court records said.
Police searched the vehicle and found 103 grams, or 3.6 ounces, of heroin; 198 grams, or about 7 ounces, of methamphetamine; 22 oxycodone pills; a digital scale; and packaging materials. An undisclosed amount of money in $20 and $100 bills was also seized from the car by police. Fister-Lamere told police he would take responsibility for all they found in the vehicle, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for trafficking heroin is life in prison and a $100,000 fine. Trafficking heroin also carries a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for trafficking methamphetamine is life in prison and a $100,000 fine. Trafficking methamphetamine also carries a minimum penalty of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 2.