Courtesy Humane Society
These are two of five puppies recently given to the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow. Three of the puppies have visual and auditory impairments.
MOSCOW — When the Humane Society of the Palouse recently received a litter of five puppies, the animals’ white fur and bright blue eyes were the first signs there might be more to them than was immediately obvious.
After a little testing, Operations Manager Sierah Beeler said, the shelter’s staff began to suspect three of the pups were born blind and deaf. Washington State University Veterinarian Dr. Raelynn Farnsworth said it’s not uncommon for dogs with their unusual coat and eye color to be born with other irregularities.
“Any time dogs have congenital abnormalities, you always want to look for more, so a really good physical exam with a veterinarian, maybe even some blood work, might be a good idea,” Farnsworth said. “We hope that there isn’t anything else wrong. You always want to look for more, but just because they’re blind and deaf doesn’t mean that there is more.”
Beeler said the five short-haired siblings have no obvious breed. She said when the Humane Society discovered the dogs may have disabilities, its staff members immediately contacted organizations that specialize in fostering, training and finding homes for such pets. The Humane Society of the Palouse is busy identifying an organization willing to take and train the pups.
Beeler said even for puppies with no disabilities, being raised in a shelter can have a negative effect on their temperament and training to behave well in a household environment.
“The hard part is they’re going to grow up and become accustomed to the shelter environment, and by the time they’re ready to be adoptable, they have to relearn everything again in a home environment,” she said. “Being able to transport the puppies to someone who specifically spends their time training and taking care of blind or deaf dogs, they will be able to train these puppies to live a basically normal life even though they are disabled.”
Beeler said part of the advantage of allowing the puppies to grow up under caretakers who specialize in training blind and deaf animals is they will also be able to better communicate the needs of the animals to potential pet parents.
Farnsworth said owners will need to be capable of devoting the proper time, attention and consideration to their disabled dog. This means the pups are likely not the best choice for a child’s first pet or as a companion for the elderly. She said it would also be wise to gate off stairways in the house until the dog gets familiar with the landscape and to avoid rearranging furniture or the placement of food and water dishes.
With that in mind, Farnsworth said people might be surprised by the adaptability of blind and deaf dogs. Though they can’t see or hear, they can still navigate and understand the world through other senses, like smell and touch. In fact, she said, it’s possible the pups’ other senses are heightened.
Farnsworth said in many ways, they will be like any other dog — they’ll want to play, go for walks and cuddle the same as other pups. In fact, a leash is a great way to aid them as they navigate the world.
Beeler said when the puppies are trained and old enough to be spayed or neutered, they will likely be placed in more permanent homes. She said she’s glad the Humane Society of the Palouse was able to help connect with the right resources and give the pups their best shot at a happy life.
“We’re here to help our community, and then if we get situations that are either out of our expertise, or we feel that they would do better in another organization, then we can reach out to those other organizations,” she said. “That’s what they’re there for, is specifically to look for animals that need that kind of help.”
