The new state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development is no stranger to the challenges and complications of farm and rural life.
Rudy Soto, 36, was appointed to the position about a month ago by President Joe Biden. The Nampa native ran an unsuccessful campaign two years ago as the Democratic nominee for the 1st Congressional District but said the experience of campaigning throughout the state helped him form friendships and networks that will strengthen his leadership at Rural Development.
“Part of me getting this position is because of the goodwill I established with people from rural Idaho and all walks of life,” Soto said recently in a telephone interview from his office in Nampa.
Although Soto said he wouldn’t rule out another bid for elected office sometime in the future, “I’m hoping that I’m in this job for seven years and I’ll be laser-like focused on that. But I’m open to all possibilities because I have a concern for all of Idaho. I wouldn’t close the door (to a future run for office).”
For now, Soto is getting oriented in his new job and brings with him a lifetime of experience with Idaho’s rural landscape.
Soto is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, as well as the son of a Mexican immigrant who initially crossed the U.S. Mexico border illegally.
Soto said his father worked for Simplot for 20 years, dealing in the wide variety of crops grown in southern Idaho — corn, hops, potatoes, onions and melons. As a boy, Soto often accompanied his father to work, as did many young people of his generation who helped their parents in fieldwork.
It was his mother, however, who pressed him to get an education and aim for a different career.
“So that taught me the value of hard work and the struggles and challenges of being in rural Idaho,” Soto said.
Being a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe also exposed him to work and life in rural and reservation communities. Throughout his professional career, Soto has dealt with child welfare issues, health care, rural housing, natural resources and other matters as they relate to tribes and rural communities.
After completing college and serving for nearly a decade in the Army National Guard, Soto went to work as a staffer for Congresswoman Norma J. Torres, D-California, and for Congressman Kurt Schrader, D-Oregon, who is one of the leaders on crafting the Farm Bill that has such a wide-ranging impact on the agriculture industry.
One of Soto’s primary concerns as he begins his tenure is to help rural communities that are struggling to recover economically from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re making sure rural residents have equitable access to programs and benefits,” Soto said. “Smaller towns have a hard time accessing the process.”
That will focus mainly on Idaho counties that have the highest rates of poverty.
Some of this assistance will be in the form of business and industry-guaranteed loan programs.
For instance, Rural Development most recently gave a $1.5 million grant to the Palouse Ice Rink to help that group build a full-sized ice rink and locker rooms.
A grant also was awarded to the Clearwater Economic Development Association to support rural micro-entrepreneurs so they can train and receive technical assistance to get their own business off the ground.
Soto recognizes that broadband access is a major concern of rural communities and the agency has invested millions to help rural communities access high-speed internet through the ReConnect program. Applications for the program close Tuesday and can be found at usda.gov/reconnect.
Rural transportation systems are another priority for Soto’s agency. Applications to improve rural transportation systems close April 14 and can be found at bit.ly/3s0oeP4.
The agency provides health care assistance with help for building health clinics and other community facilities.
Soto said his agency is fully committed to these projects but the challenge comes from the federal government, which currently is operating on a continuing resolution until an agreement can be reached to keep the government open.
“Sometimes that makes it difficult to administer these programs and provide security for the lookahead, for planners to cope with,” he said.
Soto can be reached at the Rural Development office at 9173 West Barnes, Suite A1, in Boise, by phone at (208) 366-9074 or online at rd.usda.gov.
