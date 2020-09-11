Some entities to carry on with observance of 9/11 anniversary

There will be a 9/11 Procession in Lewiston today with several first responder agencies in the area participating, but Lewiston Police and Fire departments have opted out of the event.
The city of Lewiston announced Wednesday evening that the police and fire departments would not be attending because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been 53 positive cases reported this month in Nez Perce County.
“You can’t forget, you do it once and what happens next year?” said Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez, who is organizing the procession. “‘Never forget’ means something to me.”
Rodriguez encourages everyone to come out to watch the procession and to honor those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington and near Shanksville, Pa.
The terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people; 2,753 were killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City; 184 died in the attack at the Pentagon in Washington; and 40 people died when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in a field near Shanksville.
The city’s decision was issued by City Manager Alan Nygaard, Fire Chief Travis Myklebust and Police Chief Budd Hurd.
“As leaders in the public safety arena, we feel it is best for our citizens and our essential emergency responders to not take part in this year’s event,” Myklebust said.
Lewiston police and fire personnel have other plans for recognizing the anniversary.
The city police and fire plan a special radio transmission over the police primary channel today, all city flags will be lowered to half-staff and messages will be issued across all city platforms including the website and social media, Lewiston spokeswoman Carol Maurer said.
“The city is paying tribute and remembering 9/11,” Maurer said. “The tragic events that took place on 9/11 will never be forgotten, as well as the lives of those who perished, and the feeling of unity when so many brave men and women stepped forward. For 18 years the City of Lewiston has recognized 9/11 with public events and that recognition doesn’t stop here.”
“Honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 is a cherished tradition that does not end because of the current pandemic,” Hurd said. “It will just look a little different this year.”
The city also said it was planning a 20th anniversary event for next year, which would include a procession of emergency vehicles passing all fire stations in Asotin, Clarkston, Asotin County and Lewiston, as well as an event at Pioneer Park.
“We encourage everyone in our community to pay tribute in a safe manner this year, and in their own way,” Nygaard said.
Participating agencies in the procession organized by Rodriguez include Idaho State Police, Nez Perce Tribal Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Cottonwood Police Department, Clarkston Fire Department, Wheatland Fire Department, Clearwater Paper Fire Department, Nez Perce County Fire, Pomeroy Rural Fire and Lapwai City Fire Department.
Combat Veterans on Harley-Davidson motorcycles will also ride in the procession and Hangar 180 will kick off the event at 5:15 p.m. with a flyover of the Snake River from Asotin to Clarkston.
The planes will then fly over Lapwai, Culdesac, Winchester, Craigmont, Ferdinand, Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kooskia, Kamiah and Nezperce, then back over Lewiston at about 6:20 p.m. They will then fly west to Pomeroy and then return to pass over Pioneer Park at about 7:10 p.m. to kick off the Rally for First Responders at the park after the procession.
The procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. at DeAtley Crushing on Snake River Avenue, with vehicles staged at Atlas Sand and Rock. The procession will head north and turn right onto Bryden Canyon Road. It will turn right on Fourth Street, then left on Burrell Avenue and head east to Thain Road, where it will turn right and head south to Grelle Avenue, then turn left and head east.
The procession will then turn left onto 16th Street, then turn left and head west on Burrell Avenue. It will then turn right on Thain Road and head north to 21st Street, where it will continue north. It will then turn left on Idaho Street and travel west to 18th Street, where it will turn right on G Street. The procession will travel by Lewiston Fire stations and it will end near Lewiston Fire Department headquarters.
Because the procession is entirely in Idaho this year, Clarkston Fire Chief Darren White wanted residents in his town to know that Clarkston fire personnel will be leaving the station on their own procession at 4:30 p.m. It will travel Elm Street to Sixth Street, where it will head south to Fleshman Way, then across the Southway Bridge to meet up with the Lewiston procession at Deatley Crushing.
The Rally for First Responders at 7:10 p.m. at Pioneer Park will feature free hot dogs and root beer floats, as well as live music. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is scheduled to attend.
