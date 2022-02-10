Close to 70 Asotin County residents attended a town hall meeting Wednesday to learn more about a proposed solar energy project that would generate “clean and renewable” electricity.
Avangrid Renewables, based in Portland, wants to lease 2,631 acres of private agricultural land about 1 mile west of Asotin and 3 miles south of Clarkston for a solar facility that would operate for about 30 years.
Project developer Scott Kringen said the ground-mounted solar panels would cover 821 acres of the leased ground, which has been used for grazing and dry-land wheat. The site is ideal because of the flat topography and the abundant amount of sunshine in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, he said.
Over the life of the project, Kringen estimates the solar facility would deliver more than $30 million in tax revenue to Asotin County, and provide 100 to 150 jobs during construction. Another three to five full-time employees would be hired to operate the system.
“We would be here for the long haul,” Kringen told the audience.
The Asotin Solar Plant will have to go through the county’s conditional-use permitting process with the planning commission and county commissioners before it gets the green light. If approved, Avangrid officials said the facility would be completed by the end of 2024.
“I welcome you,” said Mark Heuett, of Asotin. “I think solar is a great project for Asotin County and something we should embrace. I hope it gets approved, and you can hire some of us local contractors.”
Another resident asked if the solar farm would have an adverse effect on elk herds.
Rachel Walker, senior permitting manager, said she’s met with Washington State Fish and Wildlife officials, who indicated the proposed area would not be a problem.
“This site doesn’t have any species of concern or any issues,” Walker said.
Warren Ellison, of Clarkston, said he found some online articles about a solar project in Klickitat County that raised concerns, including a “no comment” from Avangrid. Kringen said the company always tries to respond to questions from the media in a timely manner.
The Asotin Solar Plant would generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 37,000 homes. Solar farms are beneficial because they don’t use water, no odors are emitted and the soil is largely undisturbed and reseeded, Kringen said.
Once the plant shuts down, everything is recycled or removed, and the land is returned to its original state.
The solar farm would be connected to an existing Avista transmission system at Dry Gulch substation, near the Asotin County Regional Landfill and ballfields.
More information about the company is available at avangridrenewables.com.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman thanked the Portland group for making the presentation to Asotin County. The project is still in the planning stages, Whitman said, and the public is welcome to attend future meetings and ask questions.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.