Spring chinook anglers have just a few days left to fish the lower Snake River.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will close the fishery below Ice Harbor dam at 11:59 p.m.Wednesday. The area below Little Goose Dam will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The pending closures leave Little Goose anglers two more days of fishing — today and Friday. Anglers who like to fish the Ice Harbor area have just one more day to fish — Wednesday. According to a news release from the agency, anglers are expected to reach the state’s harvest quota for the Snake River this week.
Spring chinook fishing seasons in Idaho remain open.