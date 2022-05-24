Spring chinook anglers have just a few days left to fish the lower Snake River.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will close the fishery below Ice Harbor dam at 11:59 p.m.Wednesday. The area below Little Goose Dam will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The pending closures leave Little Goose anglers two more days of fishing — today and Friday. Anglers who like to fish the Ice Harbor area have just one more day to fish — Wednesday. According to a news release from the agency, anglers are expected to reach the state’s harvest quota for the Snake River this week.

Spring chinook fishing seasons in Idaho remain open.

