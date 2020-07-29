Shootout suspect now in Nez Perce County Jail

GRANGEVILLE — A telecommunication hearing for Sean L. Anderson, charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace office, will be held this morning after Anderson waived extradition Tuesday from Washington to Idaho.
Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson said his office was notified that Anderson had agreed to be returned to Idaho and is being held at the Nez Perce County Jail.
Magistrate Judge Jeff P. Payne of Grangeville will preside over today’s hearing via Zoom. Idaho Supreme Court rulings, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, are not allowing any court hearings to be held in person, Thompson said.
Payne is expected to read the criminal complaint against Anderson, appoint an attorney if that’s necessary and schedule a date for a preliminary hearing.
Anderson, 52, of Riggins, was taken into custody Thursday following a July 18 shootout with deputies from Lewis and Idaho counties and a Nez Perce Tribal officer. The confrontation that occurred in Ferdinand followed a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12, from which Anderson allegedly fled. An Idaho State Police investigation revealed that Anderson called the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office before being stopped at Ferdinand and allegedly threatened to shoot officers if they tried to stop him.
Anderson was one of the final four holdouts at an armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Ore., in 2016, along with Ammon Bundy, of Emmett. Bundy posted on his Facebook page that he plans to hold a rally on Anderson’s behalf Saturday at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in Nezperce. Bundy is predicting a turnout of 500 to 1,000 people, according to the social media post.
