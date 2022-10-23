KELLER, Wash. — A man identified by law enforcement as a suspect in a fatal shooting in Keller pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery in 2015 for his role in a death at Chestnut Beach in Clarkston.
Zachery L. Holt, 22, was booked into the Colville Tribal Corrections Facility on Friday, according to a report from the facility that lists his booking charges as two counts of attempt to commit criminal homicide.
Two people were killed and a Colville Tribal police officer was shot Thursday in Ferry County about 90 miles northwest of Spokane.
Three suspects thought to be involved in the incident have been arrested, according to tribal police.
Among them are Holt, who, in late 2015, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery and was ordered to serve as much as five years in a juvenile detention facility. He was a 15-year-old Lapwai resident at the time.
He and five men, who were all 20 or younger, faced criminal charges for allegedly causing Omri Kuhn, a 19-year-old Idaho resident, to ingest a lethal amount of methamphetamine in a beachside park restroom.
Kuhn died Sept. 11, 2015, after a group of young men pounded on the door of the park’s bathroom, pretending to be Clarkston police, according to the allegations.
Kuhn and another man were sleeping in the restroom after attending a party at a house of one of the men later charged in connection with his death.
Few details are known about Thursday’s shooting on the Colville Reservation.
The Nez Perce Tribe issued a news release Friday that stated it was working with the FBI and the Colville Tribal Police Department in the investigation.
The Colville Tribal Police Department found two people dead after being called to the shooting in Keller, according to a news release from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
An officer came across a vehicle that had been spotted leaving the scene and was shot in the arm. The officer was transported to the hospital and “is doing well,” according to the news release.
Only Holt and Curry A. Pinkham, 25, have been identified by law enforcement; the third person who was arrested hasn’t been identified. The Colville Tribal Corrections Facility’s daily inmate report lists Holt’s and Pinkham’s booking charges as two counts of attempt to commit criminal homicide.
The arrests came after a manhunt on the Colville Reservation where a number of businesses closed and schools canceled classes during a shelter-in-place order.
Neighbors said the shooting occurred at 303 Mountain Ridge Homes Road in Keller.
There are many dilapidated vehicles on the property. A neighbor said the house constantly has people coming and going, and perhaps 20 people seem to live in the house, the vehicles and campers on the property.