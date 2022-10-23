KELLER, Wash. — A man identified by law enforcement as a suspect in a fatal shooting in Keller pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery in 2015 for his role in a death at Chestnut Beach in Clarkston.

Zachery L. Holt, 22, was booked into the Colville Tribal Corrections Facility on Friday, according to a report from the facility that lists his booking charges as two counts of attempt to commit criminal homicide.

Tags

Recommended for you