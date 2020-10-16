A political newcomer is challenging the incumbent in a race to represent District 1 on the Asotin County Commission.
Brad Gary, a University of Idaho communications specialist, is up against longtime business owner Brian Shinn, who has been elected to the position three times.
Shinn, who spent eight years in television broadcasting and 34 years hosting a weekly radio show, said his communication skills and management experience have benefited the county, and he wants to retain his leadership role.
“I have proven over the last nine years as a member of the board of county commissioners that I work well with other elected officials, making critical decisions at the right time on behalf of the county,” Shinn said. “I have always been active in the community and am even more so since becoming commissioners. It’s why citizens reach out to me. I am approachable, and I always return calls.”
Gary, a former reporter and editor at the Lewiston Tribune, wants to use his training and education to improve the county’s communication with the public. While working from home during the pandemic last spring, Gary’s interest in county government deepened.
“I started paying attention to Asotin County Commission meetings and realized the great work being done at the county level in public works, planning, community services and other areas could really benefit from more modern communication outreach,” Gary said. “Except for discussions at county meetings and weekly newspaper stories featuring the highlights, the message about county projects wasn’t getting to residents, and sometimes to other county employees.”
If elected, Gary wants to enhance the county’s website and social media presence, along with offering a newsletter to better inform residents about what’s happening and how it affects them.
Shinn said the county took active steps to keep people updated when the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring. The board declared an emergency and immediately posted a video on the county’s website, he said.
“We made our meetings remotely available and accessible online through Zoom and by telephone as quickly as we could,” Shinn said. “We invite questions in the chat box during the meetings, as well as by phone and email after the meetings. We follow state regulations as laid out in the governor’s proclamations regarding open public meetings, and follow the letter of the law and the recommendations of the Washington State Association of Counties regarding public input.”
Shinn wants to stay at the helm to help guide the county through the pandemic, and to complete the new jail, which is one of the largest capital projects Asotin County has ever undertaken.
“Now is not the time to have to learn what a commissioner is supposed to do when every decision matters so much,” Shinn said.
Although the final jail site has not been selected, it’s no secret that the leading location has been a piece of county-owned property along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights, Shinn said.
“We are still open to a better, lower-cost location, if that location is available now, and will actually work for a jail,” Shinn said.
Gary said he wants the jail built wherever it makes the most long-term financial sense, whether that’s on the property along Sixth Avenue and Evans Road, at the Turning Pointe location or elsewhere. The appraised value of the county-owned land should be taken into consideration, he said, along with the potential revenue that could be generated if it were sold for commercial or residential development.
“Site preparation for the Evans Road property may be cheaper at first glance, but sale of that property for development in phases, combined with any potential agreement with the Port of Clarkston for use of Turning Pointe as a jail site, might generate more revenue over time than simply building on the county-owned property,” Gary said. “Extra money from the sale of the Evans Road property could help the county pay for additional detention deputies that will be needed to staff the new jail. Commissioners should keep the idea of jail staffing, and funding the additional staff, at top of mind when considering the jail location.”
One of the questions that’s been asked about the incumbent is whether there will be any conflicts of interest if his daughter, Brooke Burns, is elected Superior Court judge. Shinn said the short answer is no.
“The Superior Court judge runs the Superior Court without supervision by the board of county commissioners, period,” Shinn said. “The BOCC is ultimately responsible for approving the total current expense or general fund budget, but has no authority over how the court judge runs the courts or what the money is spent on. The Superior Court judge holds no authority over the board of commissioners, period.”
Gary said he doesn’t have any conflicts of interest, and he’s ready to tackle all of the issues the county is facing, including the liability discussions that will have to take place given the civil and criminal allegations against the former Superior Court judge, Scott Gallina. A four-week trial for Gallina, who is facing sexual misconduct charges, will likely take place in Asotin County in 2021.
“A vote for me is a vote for open communication and hard work,” Gary said. “I value input from all sides of an issue so we can all make informed decisions. I also do the required research.”
Gary said if he’s elected, Asotin County would be a full-time job for him. If he doesn’t win on Nov. 3, he plans to submit a letter of interest to volunteer for an open Asotin County Planning Commission seat.
“My current employer and I have not had formal discussions about what would happen if I were elected, but there has been interest in keeping me on at the University of Idaho in some capacity, whether via contract work or in a part-time role,” Gary said. “I couldn’t do both full time, so my priority would be Asotin County, whether that’s 40 hours or 60 hours per week, or more.”
Shinn, who represents the county on several boards, including Valley Vision, public health and the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association, said he will continue to devote time and energy to his duties. He maintains regular office hours at the annex.
“The reason I’m running is because I enjoy working for the community,” Shinn said. “It gives me the opportunity to meet a lot of people and solve problems. I genuinely care about Asotin County.”
Ballots must be returned on or before Nov. 3 to the auditor’s office.
