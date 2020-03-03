BOISE — The longest actively serving state lawmaker in north central Idaho announced Monday that he won’t run for reelection this year.
“I think 16 years is long enough. It’s time to let the younger generation move in,” said Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins.
Shepherd will complete his eighth term in office this year. While he won’t be back next year, he’s hoping his family name stays in the Statehouse: His son, Charlie, filed for his 7th Legislative District seat Monday, the first day of the two-week candidate filing period.
Charlie Shepherd is a longtime coach at Salmon River High School.
The only other north central Idaho candidates to file Monday were 5th Legislative District incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and 6th Legislative District incumbent Reps. Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, and Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.
Overall, 60 legislative candidates, including 46 incumbents, filed their paperwork Monday, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch filed for a third term in office. In the 1st Congressional District in western Idaho, first-term incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher filed for reelection, as did Democrat Rudy Soto, of Nampa.
The filing period ends at 5 p.m. March 13.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.