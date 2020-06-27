She found her home and her calling

When Honneyville Boiser was in grade school, she went to the doctor’s office and saw an amputee sitting in the waiting room.
The person had already lost his left leg, and received word that another limb would have to be removed.
That moment years ago may have been the impetus of her future career. Boiser remembers the overwhelming emotions that swept through her.
“It made me think maybe this is my calling,” Boiser recalled. “I find it amazing how we can make artificial limbs and help people feel complete again. I know that most people don’t choose to have their limbs amputated and most can’t accept those facts.”
Boiser will graduate from the Clarkston branch of Walla Walla Community College on Sunday with an associate degree. She’s been accepted into the University of Idaho’s bioengineering program.
The 21-year-old hopes to embark on a career where she can make prosthetics.
Originally from the Philippines, Boiser relocated to Clarkston when she was 17 years old to reunite with her mother, who had remarried and moved to the area.
Boiser already knew English, but it took her awhile to adjust to her new settings.
“It was a bit of a culture shock,” she said. “I grew up in a big city with tall buildings around and when I got here there were no tall buildings. My first impression was, ‘I’m a city girl and now I’m a mountain girl.’ ”
When she arrived at Clarkston High School, she was supposed to be enrolled as a junior, but instead, the district bumped her up a grade. She was shocked to find out she was now a senior, but was happy that she got to skip a year of schooling, so she could graduate sooner.
Her educational journey went smoothly, despite the struggles she had with the government classes she had to take.
“I didn’t know the presidents, or what kind of government we have here,” Boiser said. “I literally cried, because I didn’t know any of the information.”
The process proved fruitful, though, as she learned more about the structure of the United States, which is now her home. Boiser graduated from Clarkston High School in 2017 and then enrolled at Walla Walla Community College.
She chose the college so she could save money and also receive additional help.
“I really wanted to be guided correctly,” Boiser said. “At Walla Walla Community College, the teachers can really focus on you.”
She joined the TRiO Program at WWCC, which is designed to provide services for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“The TRiO program is a government program that helps students who are first-generation college students like me and helps students from low-income families,” Boiser explained.
She became a math tutor and a career exploration experience coordinator for the program. Boiser was also a tutor for WorkSource.
As she prepares to embark on the second leg of her higher education journey, Boiser offered advice for other students.
“What I can say is that even if you fail once, it doesn’t mean it’s the end,” Boiser said. “Failure is something that everyone ought to experience to grow into the person they want to be.”
Online ceremony
The Clarkston branch of Walla Walla Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday. It will be streamed online at www.wwcc.edu. Clarkston has 136 graduates for a total of almost 200 degree and certificate completions.