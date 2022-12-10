Exec from Mississippi picked to lead Valley Vision

Jerry Chavez

Marshall County, Ind., was in a dry spell, struggling to attract new companies when Jerry Chavez became president and CEO of its economic development group.

From 2014-20, the now president and CEO of Valley Vision worked in a county with a population of about 50,000 that is flanked on one side by St. Joseph County, the home of Notre Dame University.

Tags

Recommended for you