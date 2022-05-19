Election results weren’t available for several primary races in Idaho until after midnight Tuesday, leaving several statewide and legislative races hanging in the balance.
Final results for some counties weren’t re-ported until after 5 a.m., according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Unofficial results from select races are provided below. All involve Republican candidates, unless otherwise noted.
Federal races
U.S. Senate
Four-term incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo received 177,203 votes, or 67%.
Lewiston businessman Scott Trotter came in second in the five-way race, with 27,644 votes, or 10%.
Statewide races
Governor
Incumbent Gov. Brad Little advanced to the general election with 148,214 votes, or 53%.
Lt. Janice McGeachin received 90,682 votes, or 32%, while Ed Humphreys, of Eagle, collected 30,809 votes, or 11%.
The remaining votes were split among five other candidates.
On the Democratic ticket, Lewiston native and Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad’s long-shot write-in campaign came up short.
Rognstad received a respectable 6,171 votes, or 20%, but Marsing educator Stephen Heidt secured the party’s nomination with 25,012 votes, or 80%.
Lieutenant Governor
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, lost to House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, by a margin of 138,962 to 114,582, or 52% to 43%.
Bedke will face Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler and Constitution Party nominee Pro-Life in the November general election.
Secretary of State
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane won a three-way primary race against Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, and Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene.
McGrane received 113,894 votes, or 43%, compared to Moon’s 109,637 votes, or 41%, and Souza’s 41,057 votes, or 16%.
McGrane will face Democrat Shawn Keenan in the general election.
Attorney General
Former Congressman Raul Labrador defeated five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden by a margin of 140,159 votes to 103,049, or 52% to 38%. Coeur d’Alene attorney Art Macomber received the remaining votes.
Labrador will now face Democrat Steven Scanlin in the general election.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Former State Board of Education chairwoman Debbie Critchfield won a three-way race against former state legislator Branden Durst and incumbent Superintendent Sherri Ybarra.
Critchfield collected 104,552 votes, or 40%. Durst came in second with 89,288 votes, or 34%, while Ybarra received 70,184 votes, or 27%.
Critchfield will face Democrat Terry Gilbert in the general election.
Legislative races
6th Legislative District, Senate
Former state Sen. Dan Foreman, of Viola, won a three-way against Kendrick farmer Robert Blair and Moscow family nurse practitioner Jennifer Seegmiller.
Foreman collected 2,792 votes, or 43%, compared to Blair’s 2,280 votes, or 35%, and Seegmiller’s 1,396 votes, or 22%.
He’ll now face two-term incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Constitution Party nominee James Hartley in the Nov. 8 general election.
6th Legislative District, House A
Incumbent Rep. Lori McCann defeated Claudia Dalby, of Viola, by a margin of 3,749 votes to 2,383 votes, or 61% to 39%. She now faces Moscow Democrat Jamal Kinglsey Lyksett in the general election.
7th Legislative District, House A
Incumbent Rep. Mike Kingsley won his primary contest against Cottonwood City Councilor Lynn Guyer by a margin of 6,117 votes to 2,457 votes, or 71% to 29%.
No other candidates filed for the race, so Kingsley is unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.
2nd Legislative District, Senate
Former state representative Phil Hart received 5,126 votes, or 57%, compared to 2,416 votes, or 27%, for retired Cataldo mining engineer Bill Hasz, and 1,478 votes, or 16%, for former Shoshone County Commissioner Jon Cantamessa.
The 2nd District includes all of Clearwater, Benewah and Shoshone counties, along with the eastern half of Kootenai County and a small segment of Bonner County.
No Democrats or minor party candidates filed for the seat, so Hart is virtually assured of victory in November.
Full election results can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.idaho.gov.
Tuesday’s results won’t be official until they’re certified by elections officials later this month.
