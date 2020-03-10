Senate approves resolution honoring the late John Rosholt

BOISE — The Idaho Senate approved a resolution Monday honoring the life of Twin Falls attorney and Lewiston native John Rosholt.
Rosholt died last November at the age of 81. He was born in Lewiston in 1937. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955 and later received his law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.
“He loved his family, his career and the University of Idaho,” said Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls. “He was a strong believer in furthering your education.”
Rosholt began his law practice in Twin Falls in 1964, becoming an expert on Idaho water law. According to the resolution, he “was instrumental in the rebuilding of American Falls, Jackson Lake and Milner dams, and played a key role in the Snake River Basin Adjudication.”
In recognition of Rosholt’s contributions to the people and state of Idaho, the resolution calls for the water law collection in the Idaho State Law Library — which is jointly managed by the UI College of Law and the Idaho Supreme Court — to henceforth be known as the John Rosholt Memorial Water Law Collection.
The resolution was approved on a unanimous voice vote. It now goes to the House for further action.