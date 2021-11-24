SYRINGA — An 18-wheel propane semitruck slid off U.S. Highway 12 near Syringa on Tuesday afternoon and caused the highway to be closed, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The wreck happened at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday. A news release from the sheriff’s office said it is unknown if there are any injuries. The wreck happened at milepost 88.5.
Road conditions are snowy and slick, and drivers are asked to use caution, according to the news release.
Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Lowell QRU, Kooskia Ambulance, Kooskia Fire Department, Idaho State Police and Idaho Transportation Department responded to the wreck.