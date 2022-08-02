The hopes that the Selway River Road, which has been blocked by a rock slide since July 15, would be reopened by now have been dashed as rocks continue to slough off from the hillside above.

Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris road district, said Monday the road contractors, Debco Construction, of Orofino, have two excavators at the head of the slope to push material down in an attempt to stabilize the slide.

