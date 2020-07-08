COEUR D’ALENE — Six of the victims involved in a plane crash over Coeur d’Alene Lake last weekend have been recovered from the crash site, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday afternoon, two planes collided in the air near Powderhorn Bay, killing all eight people on board the planes.
The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the victims who have been recovered, but identified some of the people who were on the Brooks Seaplane involved in the collision.
They include pilot Neil Lunt, 58, of Liberty Lake, Wash., Sean K. Fredrickson, 48, of Lake Oswego, Ore., as well as a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, who were the children or stepchildren of Fredrickson. Another male on the plane has yet to be identified.
The sheriff’s office has also identified the two occupants of the other aircraft, a Cessna, but has not yet released their names. On Monday, close friends of Jay Cawley, of Lewiston, confirmed he was the pilot of that plane. His passenger was a woman from California.
During a news conference Tuesday, Lt. Ryan Higgins, with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, said the search for the remaining two victims is underway.