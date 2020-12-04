A program recently established by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories awarded $25,000 worth of scholarships to students seeking degrees in applied technology and engineering at three universities in Idaho and Washington.
The SEL Scholarship Program, which launched this fall, awarded its first round of scholarships to six students from Washington State University, the University of Idaho and Idaho State University, according to a news release.
In addition to the scholarships, the business will offer the students an opportunity to attend technical seminars, participate in training and be mentored by SEL engineers.
“These students represent the future of engineering for SEL and so many other companies,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Stephanie Schweitzer. “Their talents, knowledge and hard work are inspiring, and our company is delighted to have the opportunity to support them.”
Two $5,000 scholarships were awarded to undergraduate engineering students at Washington State University, two $5,000 scholarships were given to undergraduate engineering students at the University of Idaho and two $2,500 scholarships were awarded to students in the robotics and communications systems engineering technology program at Idaho State University in Pocatello.
SEL also gave $20,000 to the National Society of Black Engineers to support engineering students at Clemson University, Georgia Tech and Purdue University.
More information about scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year can be found online at www.selinc.com/company/university-relations.