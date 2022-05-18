Unofficial election results Tuesday night show voters in north central Idaho decided on supplemental levies for their local school districts.
Supplemental levies pay for expenses of maintaining and operating schools in the districts.
Genesee School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $1,185,000 was approved with about 60%, or 276 votes, in favor of the measure. About 39%, or 179 votes, opposed, with 455 votes in all. The levy will cost property owners $553.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Whitepine School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $880,000 was approved with about 64%, or 295 votes, in favor of the measure. About 36%, or 168 votes, opposed, with 463 votes in all. The levy will cost property owners $364 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Nezperce School District: Results from Idaho County show a one-year supplemental levy of $445,000 received about 48%, or 16 votes, in favor of the measure. About 52%, or 17 votes, opposed, with 33 votes in all. Results from voters in Clearwater and Lewis counties were not reported by press time. The levy would cost property owners $313.40 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Cottonwood School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $250,000 was ahead with about 66%, or 41 votes, in favor of the measure. About 34%, or 21 votes, opposed, with 62 votes in all. The levy would cost property owners $115.81 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Results for Lewis County voters were not reported by press time.
