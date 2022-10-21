The Idaho State Board of Education reported that while the number of teacher vacancies have dropped since this spring, many hard-to-fill positions remain empty.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Board of Education, last May an informal survey of school districts in the state showed there were as many as 900 vacancies statewide. A follow-up survey showed the vacancies have dropped to 134 since the start of the 2022-23 school year. Of those vacant positions, 68% are in special education, 52% are in math and 35% are in science, which are typically harder to fill, according to the release.

Tags

Recommended for you