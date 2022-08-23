Safety and communication was the main focus of reviewing the Lewiston School District safety protocols at the Lewiston School Board meeting Monday.
The school board heard a presentation from Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen about the updated safety protocols. “The key that matters to responding is communication,” Hansen said. “Really what it comes down to, I think, when first responders get there (is that) we have a protocol in place.”
Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust spoke to the board about the new protocols and a recent two-day drill at the Lewiston High School that helped first responders become familiar with responding to an emergency at the high school.
First responders in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have a Rescue Task Force made up of multiple agencies in the area, including the Idaho State Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Asotin County Fire Department, which responds to all emergency incidents, not just school-related situations. “If we have any type of incident it’s going to require all of us, none of us are big enough,” Myklebust said.
The board also asked about locks and the security of entrances. Hansen said that first responders, including student resource officers, have keys to buildings. There were also improvements to control access to entrances at the buildings and upgraded keys and locks.
Hansen also said they improved communication to staff and students on the type of responses and the language of different emergency situations throughout the district. Hansen said that previously, different schools had different protocols and language, and uniforming it will help first responders and improve communication. That information was also given to students and parents as part of the standard response protocol, which was presented by Kim Eimers, director of student services.
There are five Standard Response Protocol types being implemented by the board and emergency responders.
A hold response means keeping everyone out of the hallways but classrooms can have movement inside. Eimers said this type of response doesn’t always mean there’s a threat but there might be a medical situation that staff don’t want people to see or have students walking to and from classes during the situation.
A secure response is when doors are locked on the exterior of the building but classes and traveling to and from classes can continue in the building. Again, Eimers said this response doesn’t always mean there is a direct threat to the school but perhaps there is a situation in the neighborhood like a fire or car crash.
A lockdown response is when students and staff stay out of sight and stay quiet — a drill schools practice twice a year for a threat to the school like an active shooter. Eimers said staff can also discuss with students the appropriate time to text family members to let them know they are OK if there is a threat. That way parents can know their children are safe and staff can keep control of the situation.
An evacuate response is implemented in the event of a bomb threat, fire or hazmat spill. Schools have designated evacuation sites, which are not shared with the public for safety reasons. They also reunification zones and protocols to help parents get their children in a controlled environment.
The final response is shelter, which is used in the case of a natural disaster, like an earthquake.
More details about the Standard Response Protocol are available at bit.ly/3dOFJx8.
Eimers also told the board about the See Tell Now anonymous tip line for the school district. It is managed 24/7 throughout the state and sorted into categories such as standard, like bullying and harassment; urgent, like a planned fight; and critical, like an active shooter. School administrators get the report and if it’s in the critical category, then the report is automatically sent to law enforcement. Reports can be made on a mobile app, by calling a phone number or online at seetellnow.org.
With the new school year starting up Wednesday, Myklebust said first responders, including fire and police, were planning on being on duty at crosswalks and there would be extra police patrols. Myklebust said they want to make an emphasis to the community to slow down and get used to students in those areas.
Myklebust also said they will start tours of the schools again, after COVID-19 protocols halted the practice. “That’s probably the highlight of my day,” Myklebust said on coming to the schools to be with students.
“Kids are going to have a blast when they come back and see you guys,” President Brad Cuddy said. “We are so lucky in Lewiston to have this fire department and this police department and these relationships.”