Retired Boise police captain tied to white supremacy

Boise Chief of Police Ryan Lee and Mayor Lauren McLean

 AP

A retired Boise police captain — one of multiple officers who brought forward allegations about former Chief Ryan Lee — was scheduled to speak at a conference this weekend held by an organization known for white supremacist views.

Matthew Bryngelson, who retired in August after nearly 24 years with the Boise Police Department, appeared on the American Renaissance Conference speaker list under the apparent pseudonym Daniel Vinyard.

Tags

Recommended for you