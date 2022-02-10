BOISE — A resolution honoring Lewis-Clark State College baseball coach Ed Cheff was introduced in the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.
Sen. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, co-sponsored the measure, together with Reps. Lori McCann and Mike Kingsley, both R-Lewiston.
The Cheff legislation was one of three bills or resolutions introduced Wednesday by north central Idaho lawmakers.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, introduced a bill banning companies from taking disciplinary action against employees who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, also introduced legislation giving charter schools the flexibility to offer charter school-specific teaching certifications for certain community members.
None of the measures has a bill number yet. The resolution advanced to the Senate floor; the others bills will come back to committee for public hearings.
Cheff, who became head baseball coach at LCSC in 1977, died in January at the age of 78.
“This resolution recognizes Coach Cheff for his dedication, drive and desire,” said Blair, who introduced the measure.
The resolution indicates that Cheff compiled a record of 1,705-430-4 during his 34-year career at LCSC. That’s the fifth-most wins by any collegiate baseball coach, and the second-highest winning percentage.
The measure goes on to note that, “Under Ed’s leadership, the LCSC Warrior’s became a national powerhouse, winning 16 (NAIA) national championships … by far the most for any college baseball coach at any level.”
The resolution “honors the life and achievements of Coach Ed Cheff, recognizes his outstanding contributions to college baseball, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston and the state of Idaho, and extends its condolences and best wishes to his family and friends.”
Shepherd’s bill would prohibit most Idaho employers from firing, refusing to hire or otherwise discriminating against someone because they declined to get vaccinated or declined to reveal their vaccination status.
The legislation applies specifically to the COVID-19 vaccination, or any other vaccination that’s made available under federal emergency use authorization.
Federal agencies and businesses or organizations that employ health care workers would also be exempt from the proposed restrictions.
“The reason I think we need something like this in code is because the mess they have up in Canada is coming our way,” said Shepherd, referring to a weeks-long protest by truckers regarding COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
“People think we have a problem (with the supply chain) now,” Shepherd said. “But that will be nothing compared to when the shelves are empty and the trucks are parked because people are tired of businesses telling employees what they can or can’t do.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, noted that marketing personnel who work for high-tech companies and other manufacturers often have to travel to foreign countries as part of their job.
“This bill says employers can’t require employees to get vaccinated, even if the country they’re visiting requires COVID-19 vaccinations,” he said. “There are so many examples where being vaccinated is part of the responsibility of the position. This bill is unworkable in many circumstances. I think it will hurt businesses in very real ways.”
Crabtree sponsored legislation giving charter schools the ability to issue charter school-specific teaching credentials to people who don’t have standard teaching certificates.
The credentials could only be issued to individuals who are at least 18 years old and who have a bachelor’s degree. Those who teach career-technical education would need a bachelor’s degree or an industry certification or a minimum of 6,000 hours of professional experience.
The credentialed teachers would also have to satisfy the same criminal background check requirements and felony conviction restrictions that apply to other teachers.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, introduced similar legislation last session, although it applied to public schools, as well as charter schools. That bill passed the House 54-13, but subsequently died in the Senate.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.