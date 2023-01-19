A rupture in a nearly 100-year-old reservoir released 3 million gallons of water in a Lewiston neighborhood, which caused flooding and mudslides with debris.

The cause of the rupture at the city of Lewiston’s High Reservoir near the intersection of 16th Avenue and 29th Street hasn’t yet been determined, according to an updated news release the city issued Wednesday evening. The rupture happened in the early morning hours Wednesday and a boil order for drinking water will remain in effect until further notice.

