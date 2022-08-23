Republican survivor of Trump-backed primary challenge, represents dying breed in GOP

<text>Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, speaks Aug. 1 at a rally opposed to efforts to breach the Lower Snake River dams in Richland.</text>

 Orion Donovan-Smith/Spokesman-Review

WASHINGTON, D.C. – When Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming lost her primary last week, it gave Central Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse the distinction of being the sole GOP lawmaker to survive a challenge from a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump after voting to impeach the former president for his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cheney’s loss to Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman was widely anticipated after the three-term lawmaker, unlike nearly every other Republican in Congress, refused to submit to Trump’s demands for personal loyalty and continued to condemn his claim that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

