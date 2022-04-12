A Washington state lawmaker advised Clarkston officials to keep voicing their opposition to the removal of the four lower Snake River Dams.
At Monday night’s Clarkston City Council meeting, Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, said the potential blow to the economy is not being properly addressed during dam breaching discussions, and leaders should continue their efforts to be heard.
“This is an issue where I think persistence will pay off,” Schmick said.
When asked about the dams at the Clarkston session, Schmick also suggested officials take tours at Lower Granite Dam near Pomeroy. “Tremendous improvements” have been made there to help fish passage, he said.
Free-flowing rivers without dams are experiencing the same issues with fish populations as the Snake River, Schmick said. An extension of the no-fishing zone in the ocean could help ease the problem, rather than dam removal.
The 9th District legislator plans to visit as many city council meetings as possible in the area he represents. It will be a challenge since most meet on Mondays or Tuesdays, and close to 44 cities are spread throughout the district.
In other city business, the public works committee plans to put together a message about door-to-door sales scams to send to residents in the June sewer bills.
Officials said they’ve heard reports of people paying upfront for roofing work that wasn’t properly completed.
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said residents can contact his office to check if a business is properly licensed, bonded and insured.