GRANGEVILLE — Human remains that were found in the area of the Seven Devils and Bernard Creek in April have been positively identified as Todd William Hofflander, of Lucile, Idaho, said County Coroner Cody Funke on Friday.
Hofflander’s remains were identified by the FBI using DNA analysis. Hofflander, 39, was last seen Sept. 26, 2010, in the area of McGaffee Cow Camp while backpacking with a friend. A search by multiple agencies was unsuccessful in locating him.
On April 27, 2020, a hunter in the Bernard Creek area found what appeared to be human remains along with some backpacking supplies and a camera. The hunter took the camera and turned it over to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, where pictures of Hofflander were eventually located on the device.
A team from the sheriff’s office was taken by boat to the place where the remains had been found and collected them, along with hunting gear. Detectives showed the hunting gear to Hofflander’s wife and she positively identified the items as belonging to her husband.
Funke took possession of the remains and transported them to the Ada County Coroner’s Office in Boise for further review. Investigators at Ada County used contacts to get the remains to the FBI in Washington, D.C., where they were confirmed as from the same person. At that time, investigators took DNA and ran it against a known sample of Hofflander’s DNA.
Ada County contacted Funke on Jan. 21 to confirm the remains as Hofflander.