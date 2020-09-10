The Sunnyside Complex fires west of Orofino have displaced 132 people, who were evacuated as the fires raced through their area this week and destroyed at least 13 homes.
Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said Wednesday afternoon that the fire on Sunnyside Bench appears to be settling down, although it is still producing smoke. But the Mile Marker 49 Fire “is one we’re looking across, and there’s still a lot of fire and places still threatened.”
“We’re working through escorting people (back to their homes) to get medication and feed animals, but we haven’t been able to open up,” Goetz said. “Our plan is to get back in as soon as possible, but it’s got to be safe for them first.”
A Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, which is overseeing the fire, reported Wednesday that the complex is burning about 2,500 acres. The fire is made up of two blazes: the Clover Fire at 1,631 acres and the MM49 Fire, estimated at 900 acres. The fires remained active Tuesday night, but crews made headway and constructed an unsecured line around most of the Clover Fire. Crews were working on line and point protection on the MM49 Fire on Wednesday.
The fires, whose origin is not yet known, flared Monday during high winds that Clearwater County Commission Chairman Rick Winkel described as “brutal.” Power lines were downed, and as of Wednesday had not been fully restored.
Goetz said he’s heard reports that some dogs belonging to landowners in the area were killed by the flames. He had not heard of any livestock that was destroyed, and several people in the area offered pasture space for horses and cattle that had to be removed from the burning area.
One of the casualties of the fire happened Tuesday when a deputy drove up a one-way road to check on residents.
“He was trying to do evacuations, and he got into the fire and wasn’t able to get back out, and his vehicle quit running,” Goetz said.
A fire was burning under the hood of the patrol pickup truck and though the deputy, whom Goetz declined to name, was able to escape harm, the truck was consumed by flames and destroyed.
The sheriff said people who were evacuated have either moved in with relatives or are being sheltered by the American Red Cross at hotels in Orofino or Lewiston.
Besides the 13 homes that have been lost, Don Gardner, Clearwater County emergency management officer, said 31 outbuildings have been burned along with 26 vehicles and the one patrol car.
Winkel said the fire has incinerated several miles of wooden guardrails along the Cavendish Road, also known as Old State Highway 7, that likely will cost the county a bundle to replace.
Total cost of repairs — which aren’t likely to be known for some time, he said — will be “in the millions.”
“We don’t know how much (of the guardrails) are down. We have the road boss out looking them over now. But we have to worry about the culverts and debris plugging them up, because with no vegetation there’s nothing to hold (the dirt) back.”
Winkel said there has also been a lot of wear and tear on the pavement because of the heavy equipment used to fight the flames traveling up and down the road. The commissioners declared a state of emergency Tuesday in an effort to get state assistance to help make some of the repairs.
Road closures remain in place, and the sheriff’s office has roadblocks at New Hope Road and Cavendish Road, South Road and Cavendish Road and Sunnyside Bench Road and the Old Peck Grade. Any roads within the roadblocks also are closed.
According to the Idaho Department of Lands, fire crews Wednesday were mopping up at the Clover Fire and patrolling for hot spots near structures. They were also working to strengthen and defend containment lines along the fire’s western and northern flanks, where the fire is most active.
On the MM49 Fire, firefighters are continuing to work on point and structure protection and construct lines along the fire’s western edge. Equipment operators are building lines along a ridge south and east of the fire front and working toward U.S. Highway 12 and the Clearwater River corridor. As they become available, helicopters and air tankers will make water and retardant drops to help cool the hot spots and reduce the potential for the fire to spread.
In other fire news:
The Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team 6 is working on the Beaver and Marion Fires on the Powell Ranger District within the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. The team is focusing on ways to combat fire crews’ exposure fire to COVID-19 while managing wildfires.
According to a news release from the management team, social distancing is strongly encouraged and masks are required when distancing is not possible. The team also conducts virtual meetings and has some staff working from home when it is appropriate.
Hand hygiene is necessary and surfaces are frequently sanitized, the news release said. The team’s medical and safety units perform frequent temperature checks whenever a person enters a camp and personnel are asked to do self-assessments regularly based on the standard symptom list.
The Nez Perce Tribe Air Quality Program continued to list air quality in the region as “moderate” to “unhealthy,” and an advisory for the entire reservation remains in effect.
Wildfire smoke may move in and out of the area depending on fire and wind activity. No burn permits will be issued at this time and the situation will be reevaluated today by 10 a.m., according to a news release.
On the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, warmer weather this week is expected to increase wildfires throughout the forest. Fire danger is listed as high to extreme across different areas of the forest, and visitors are urged to be cautious with any activity that could cause sparks.
The Shissler Fire near Elk City on the Red River Ranger District is estimated to be burning 3,780 acres. Officials said the fire is 20 percent contained and burning to the south and east.
The Porcupine Fire is at 4 acres located about 2 miles northeast of Black Butte Lookout. The Fawn Lake Creek fire is approximately 3 miles northeast of Oregon Butte Lookout and is less than half an acre.
On the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District, the Warm Springs fire is reported to be 94 acres. The Sponge fire is about 31 acres and the Mocus fire has grown to 30 acres.
The Coolwater, Bear Mountain and Gardiner Lookouts on the Moose Creek Ranger District all reported increased activity on the Double Fire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness over the last few days. The fire was last reported at about 160 acres.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.